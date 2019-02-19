Bishop women win NCAC tourney opener

The Ohio Wesleyan women’s basketball team won each of the first two quarters to take a 25-22 lead into the half, then outscored host Kenyon 26-18 in the third to gain some separation on the way to a 63-52 NCAC tournament quarterfinal win Tuesday night in Gambier.

Tia Karras led the Bishops with 15 points while Leah Maniaci had 12 in the win. Claire Sterling was also solid, finishing with nine points and a team-best 12 rebounds.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Ohio Wesleyan fell into a 36-20 halftime hole and never recovered en route to a 73-51 NCAC tournament quarterfinal loss at the hands of Wittenberg Tuesday night at Pam Evans Smith Arena.

Ten different Bishops cracked the scoring column, with Dawsin Tillman leading the way with 11.

OWU shot 27 three-pointers, but made just seven of them. The Bishops didn’t get much from the charity stripe, either, going 4-for-5.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Big Walnut allowed two points in the first quarter, two more in the second and blanked visiting Horizon Science in the second half to post a lopsided 61-4 win in the first round of the Division II district tournament Tuesday night in Sunbury.

The Eagles set the tone with a 23-2 opening period and rolled from there. BW won the second 17-2, the third 13-0 and the fourth 8-0 to smooth out the scoring summary.

Payton Carter led Big Walnut with 12 points while Erin Boehm and Avery Schone poured in nine apiece.

Next up, third-seeded BW will host 24th-seeded Columbus International in Friday’s second round.

Also: Licking Valley 41, Buckeye Valley 32, OT

BOYS BASKETBALL

Olentangy, down 16-11 after one, shook off the slow start thanks to a 24-14 third quarter it parlayed into an 80-76 non-league win in Tuesday’s regular-season finale against host Marysville.

The Braves’ Sean Marks scored a game-high 30 while Caleb Steele and Alex Sieve added 13 apiece.

Now, 16th-seeded Olentangy turns its attention to the postseason, with a second-round matchup against Columbus Northland in the Division I district tourney set for next Friday in Lewis Center.

Delaware Christian 59, Madison Christian 51

Nathan Stewart had a big night, netting a game-high 24 points to lead DCS to a solid Mid-Ohio Christian Athletic League win Tuesday night in Groveport.

Curtis Bean and Jon Walter also finished in double figures, closing with 10 points apiece for the visiting Eagles, who led 37-20 at halftime.

Next up, 10th-seeded DCS will take on sixth-seeded Shekinah Christian in the first round of the Division IV district tournament next Tuesday at Jonathan Alder.

