Freshman Chase Patton and junior Megan Sievers won All-North Coast Athletic Conference honors in leading the Ohio Wesleyan women’s indoor track and field team during the first day of the NCAC championship meet, hosted by the College of Wooster on Friday in Wooster.

Oberlin was leading the meet with 76 points to 43½ for Wooster. Wittenberg was in third place with 31 points, followed by Ohio Wesleyan (28), Allegheny (27), Denison (10½), Kenyon (10) and DePauw (8).

Patton, a Delaware Hayes graduate, finished second in the pole vault, clearing 11-3.

Sievers placed second in the long jump with a leap of 17-4¾.

Other standouts for the Bishops included sophomore Ashley Smiley, another Hayes grad, who placed fourth in the long jump; sophomore Erin Sheehan, who finished seventh in the pole vault; and freshman Chayanne Conley, who was eighth in the weight throw.

The Ohio Wesleyan distance medley relay team of freshman Judy Larson, sophomore Erin Ross, sophomore Darcy Picker and junior Erica VanHoose finished fourth.

In Friday’s preliminaries, junior Cirrus Robinson had the best time of the evening in the 400-meter dash with a 1:00.68 and won her heat with the second-fastest time of the night (:26:72) in the 200-meter dash, freshman Trinity Brown won her heat and had the second-best time of the night in the 60-meter hurdles with an :09.41, senior Alyssa Acevedo won her heat and turned in the second-fastest time of the meet in the 60-meter dash with an :08.05, and junior Jaliyah Atkinson won her heat and had the fourth-best time in the 200-meter dash with a :26.90.

MEN’S TRACK & FIELD

Junior Jayson Blankenship won a North Coast Athletic Conference championship to lead Ohio Wesleyan during the first day of the NCAC championship meet, hosted by the College of Wooster on Friday in Wooster.

Wabash was leading the meet with 46 points to 42 for Ohio Wesleyan. Oberlin was in third place with 41 points, followed by Wooster (25), Denison (22), DePauw (19), Kenyon (16), Wittenberg (12) and Allegheny (11).

Blankenship won the pole vault by clearing 14-3¼. It was his second NCAC title and third all-conference citation in the event. Blankenship won the NCAC pole vault crown in 2017 and finished third in 2018.

Also winning all-conference honors were freshman Joey Verdugo, who placed second in the pole vault; and junior Mike Heeschen, who finished second in the shot put.

Other standouts for the Bishops included senior Delontaye Morrow, who finished sixth in the long jump; and junior Ahmed Hamed, who was sixth in the 5,000-meter run.

In Friday’s preliminaries, senior Quinton Broomfield won his heat and turned in the evening’s second-fastest time in the 60-meter hurdles with an :08.42, freshman Justin Winfield won his heat and had the third-fastest time of the meet in the 400-meter dash in :51.71, and senior Tommy Davis (Clyde) had the third-fastest time in the 200-meter dash with a :22.76.

The NCAC championship meet is scheduled to conclude today.

OWU freshman Chase Patton competes in the pole vault during the first day of the NCAC championship meet Friday in Wooster.

Blankenship wins NCAC pole vault title for the Bishop men

Gazette Staff

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.

