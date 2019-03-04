Championship trio leads Liberty at district tourney

Lucas Uliano, Connor Brady and Carson Kharchla each won district titles to lead the Olentangy Liberty wrestling team to runner-up honors at Friday and Saturday’s Division I district tournament at Hilliard Darby High School.

The Patriots finished with a combined 133 points — a mark second only to Dublin Coffman’s 170. Delaware Hayes, thanks to a school-record five state qualifiers, finished seventh with 91 points, Olentangy was ninth with 73, Olentangy Orange finished 13th with 47 and Big Walnut closed 29th with 10.

Uliano (126) blanked Lancaster’s Jacob Reed 4-0 to earn his title and a top seed at this week’s state showcase at OSU’s Schottenstein Center. Brady (160) cruised past Westerville South’s Aaron Morton 14-2 to pick up first-place points and Kharchla (170) won via forfeit in his final match of the day.

Olentangy’s Jacob Sherman (120) also picked up a district title, knocking off Lancaster’s Aiden Agin 8-1.

Other area standouts included Olentangy’s Nick Varanelli (132), Liberty’s Jayce Fitzpatrick (145) and Hayes’ Corbin May (182), who won each of their first three matches on the way to second-place finishes.

The Braves and Pacers also had a handful of wrestlers in third-place matches. Olentangy’s Brady Pethtel (145) and Hayes’ Emmett Cain (160) won theirs to nab top-three finishes. Pethtel edged Upper Arlington’s Mason McHugh 7-6 while Cain handled Orange’s Mitchell Broskie 14-8. Hayes’ Zach Williams (138), Mason Sutandar (170) and Jacob McCloskey (195), meanwhile, each finished fourth to keep their seasons alive.

Max Lenz (220) was Big Walnut’s top finisher, closing sixth after falling to Liberty’s Kaden Tong 11-3 in a fifth-place match.

The OHSAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament is set to get underway Thursday afternoon. Division I championship preliminaries are scheduled start at 5:35 p.m.

Also: Olentangy Berlin 33rd, Buckeye Valley 40th at Division II district tournament at Heath; Delaware Christian 47th at Division III district tournament at Buckeye Local

Hayes sends school-record 5 to states