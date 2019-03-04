Big Walnut girls advance to state showcase

The Big Walnut girls bowling team had a monster second game of regulation and added two solid rounds to close out the Bakers and wrap up a runner-up finish at Saturday’s Division I district tournament at HP Lanes.

The Golden Eagles had a combined 950 in the second game of regulation — the best single-game score of the entire tournament — and finished the Bakers with back-to-back efforts of 189 and 216. They finished with a team total of 3,629 when all was said and done, earning a trip to the upcoming state showcase in the process.

District champ Westerville Central (3,785) and Westerville South (3,465) smoothed out the top three. Delaware Hayes was fourth, missing the state-qualifying cut by 24 pins, while Olentangy finished sixth and Olentangy Orange closed ninth.

Big Walnut was boosted by Kaitlyn Morrison, who led the way with a three-game score of 636 — the second-best effort among the 100-plus bowlers in action. Anna Tanner (553) and Ashleigh Westervelt (511) were also solid.

The Pacers were powered by Kelsey Rohrer’s 580 series. The mark was good enough for sixth overall, making her the third and final individual state qualifier.

Addison Starr led the Braves with a three-game total of 502 and Eve Wicks paced the Pioneers with a 504.

BOYS BOWLING

Hayes’ Dillon Murfield, competing as an individual, rolled a three-game total of 685 to finish second overall at Saturday’s Division I district tournament at HP Lanes.

He had a 249 in the first game before following it up with efforts of 200 and 236 in the second and third, respectively.

Harding’s Colton Wagner, who was tops among individuals, finished with a 692, just seven pins better than Murfield, who was the only area state qualifier.

Olentangy Orange finished sixth as a team, Big Walnut was ninth and Olentangy closed 14th.

Brayden Buchs led the Golden Eagles with a combined 567, Michael Lamar had a 613 to lead the Braves and Marcus Turner had a 620 for the Pioneers.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/03/web1_delgazette-3.jpg