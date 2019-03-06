Lane’s big night sends Pioneers over Shamrocks

Bryson Lane picked a good time to have the game of his life, pouring in a career-high 29 points to lead the Olentangy Orange boys basketball team to a 77-67 win over top-seeded Dublin Coffman in Wednesday night’s Division I district semifinal at Worthington Christian.

The 13th-seeded Pioneers also got big-time performances from Ryan Cutler and Andre Irvin, who finished with 18 and 16 points, respectively. Luke Ballinger was also solid, closing with 14 points on the strength of three triples.

“We have five guys that can shoot and drive, and we believe in each other,” Orange coach Anthony Calo said. “Unbelievable group of kids.”

Dominiq Penn had 18 points to lead Coffman while Luke Bartemes finished with 13.

Next up, Orange will play ninth-seeded Newark for a shot at its first-ever district championship Saturday at the Columbus Convention Center. Tip is slated for 5 p.m.

Olentangy Liberty 73, Westerville North 57

Another day, another lopsided tournament win for the fourth-seeded Patriots.

Ben Roderick scored a game-high 25 points and got plenty of help, including 19 points from Nick Nakasian and another 18 from Mitch Kershner, as Liberty rolled past 22nd-seeded Westerville North in a Division I district semifinal Wednesday night at Centerburg High School.

The Patriots, who have outscored their opponents 233-149 so far this postseason, led from the start. They jumped out to a 13-5 lead after one and added from there, winning the second quarter 18-12 and the fourth 22-16. North outscored Liberty 24-20 in the third.

Jeremiah Keene led the Warriors with 23 points in the setback. Phillip Alston also finished in double figures, closing with 14 points.

With the win, Liberty punched a ticket to Saturday’s district championship against sixth-seeded Hilliard Davidson. Tip is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Columbus Convention Center.

Pickerington Central 49, Big Walnut 39

The 26th-seeded Golden Eagles had a potential game-tying shot rim out with 2:30 to go in the fourth quarter and the third-seeded Tigers made just enough plays down the stretch to pull away for a win in Wednesday’s Division I district semifinal at Gahanna Lincoln High School.

Big Walnut, thanks to a pair of second-quarter threes from Carson Becker, a couple hoops from Kegan Hienton and another from Nathan Montgomery, led 21-20 at the break.

Pickerington Central started the second half with a burst, though, going up by as many as eight points before ultimately outscoring the Eagles 16-12 in the third. The Tigers won the fourth 13-6 to smooth out the scoring summary.

Brody Lawhun led BW with 12 points in the setback while Hienton added 10 and Becker finished with nine.

Javohn Garcia had a game-high 18 points for Central.

