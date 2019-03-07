May escapes with 1st-round win

Delaware Hayes junior Corbin May and a trio of Olentangy Liberty standouts picked up first-round wins to highlight opening-day action at the Individual State Wrestling Tournament Thursday at OSU’s Schottenstein Center.

May (182) was locked in a scoreless tie midway through the third period of his first-round showdown against Perrysburg’s Ethan Garee, but an escape with about 30 seconds left earned him the only point he would need to advance.

Garee was aggressive down the stretch, but May was able to hold on. The win sets up today’s second-round showdown against Cincinnati LaSalle’s Trey Sizemore, with the winner earning a place in the state semifinals.

As for the three Patriots, seniors Carson Kharchla (170) and Connor Brady — two of the favorites in their respective weight classes — did what pretty much everyone expected them to: pick up convincing wins. Kharchla started his defense of last year’s state title in style, cruising past West Clermont’s Matt Lewis 18-3. Brady, meanwhile, handled Brecksville-Broadview Heights’ Anthony Rizzo 24-8.

Next up, Kharchla will take on Wadsworth’s Jon List while Brady will square off against Perrysburg’s Drew Newton in today’s championship quarterfinals.

Liberty sophomore Lucas Uliano (126) also picked up a first-round win. He slipped past Berea-Midpark’s Caden Wendling 1-0 and will take on Lakewood St. Edward’s Angelo Rini in today’s championship quarterfinals.

Others in action included a trio of Pacers who dropped their openers to top-notch competition. Senior Zach Williams (138) lost his first-round showdown against Lakewood St. Edward’s Bryce Hepner, a former state champ and state runner-up, 15-0; junior Mason Sutandar (170) was pinned by Kettering Fairmont’s Nevan Snodgrass, a two-time state placer, via a third-period pin; and senior Jacob McCloskey (195) fell to Brecksville-Broadview Heights’ Ethan Hatcher 10-3.

Olentangy senior Jacob Sherman (120), who entered the showcase 13-0, lost his first-round match against Cincinnati Princeton’s Josue Dawson by a 15-6 margin.

Seniors Nick Varanelli (132) and Brady Pethtel (145) were also in action for the Braves. Varanelli lost his opener against Perrysburg’s Blake Saito, a former Liberty standout, via a third-round pin while Pethtel fell to Clayton Northmont’s Andrew Knick 5-2.

Liberty sophomore Jayce Fitzpatrick (145) also dropped his opener, falling to Cincinnati LaSalle’s Darnai Heard 10-2. Olentangy Orange’s Mitchell Broskie lost his opener as well, falling to Wadsworth’s Dom Loparo 12-3.

Among those who were knocked into the consolation bracket, Sherman and McCloskey picked up hard-fought wins to keep their hopes of earning a place on the podium alive. McCloskey outlasted Olmsted Falls’ Justin Jaeckin with a 3-1 sudden victory while Sherman edged Toledo Whitmer’s Jason Cascadden 6-5.

Delaware Hayes’ Corbin May, right, slips out of the grasp of Perrysburg’s Ethan Garee during the first round of the Individual State Wrestling Tournament Thursday at OSU. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/03/web1_may.jpeg Delaware Hayes’ Corbin May, right, slips out of the grasp of Perrysburg’s Ethan Garee during the first round of the Individual State Wrestling Tournament Thursday at OSU. Ben Stroup | Gazette

Trio of Patriots also win openers