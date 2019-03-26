Barton’s homers boost Pacers

Chloe Barton put on a show in Winter Haven, FL.

The senior cracked two home runs, including a grand slam out of the leadoff spot to lead the Pacers to a 15-4 win over Willoughby South in six innings in non-league play Tuesday.

Barton led off the third with a solo home run to tie the game 3-3 after Hayes fell behind by three in the first.

She cleared the bases with a grand slam in the sixth to all but end it early.

Barton’s big day came after teammate Laiha Slayton belted two homers, including a grand slam, in Monday’s win over Perrysburg.

Alex Armstrong had three hits, including a double, drove in a run and scored three times and Bobbi Adams, Kami Slayton and Maiya Cloud had two hits apiece for the Pacers (3-1). Adams and Laiha Slayton drove in two runs.

Haley Osborne went the distance and allowed two earned runs on eight hits and three walks with six strikeouts to get the win for Hayes.

OLENTANGY LIBERTY 12, BROOKLYN (NY) POLY PREP COUNTRY DAY 2

The Patriots pounded out 15 hits and scored runs in each of the final six innings on their way to a non-league win Tuesday in Orlando, FL.

Arica Flaugher, Katelyn Wilhelm and Jordan Scheiderer highlighted the Patriots (3-0) on offense. Flaugher had two hits, including a solo home run, Wilhelm had three hits and scored three times and Scheiderer reached base twice, including a two-run single.

Kaitlyn Leary tossed four scoreless innings in the circle, allowing just one hit and striking out six to get the win. She also had a pair of hits, including a double, at the plate.

OLENTANGY 11, MADISON (WI) JAMES MADISON MEMORIAL 1 (5)

Olentangy took its bats to Vero Beach, FL.

The Braves pounded out 13 hits and scored in each of their five times at the plate in Tuesday’s win over James Madison Memorial.

Payton Cox had an RBI double to tie the game 1-1 in the first before scoring on an Emily Bullock single to give Olentangy (2-1) the lead for good.

Cox and Olivia Davidson had three hits apiece. Cox drove in three runs and Davidson scored twice. Brooke Wells and Lexi Bretzinger had a pair of hits and drove in two runs apiece to lead Olentangy on offense.

Brynn Kibler allowed four hits and an earned run and struck out three in a complete game to get the win in the circle.

MADISON (WI) JAMES MADISON MEMORIAL 4, OLENTANGY 2

Bullock hit a sacrifice fly to score Payton Cox to tie the game in the sixth inning, but Madison’s Peyton Cox delivered with a two-run single in the bottom half to help her team earn a split in a non-league doubleheader Tuesday in Vero Beach, FL.

Bretzinger allowed four runs, three earned, on eight hits over five innings, but took the loss for Olentangy (2-2).

Wells reached base twice with a hit and a walk to pace Olentangy on offense.

Peyton Cox, Natalie Frisch, Kathryn Murphy and Caleigh Christy had two hits apiece to pace the Spartans.

Camryn Decker got the win in the circle. She allowed a pair of unearned runs on four hits and two walks and struck out eight in a complete-game effort.

RIVER VALLEY 14, BUCKEYE VALLEY 4 (5)

Host River Valley put nine on the board in the first inning to run away with a MOAC win over BV Tuesday in Caledonia.

Paige Milhon hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs to lead the Barons.

Shelby Westler had three hits and drove in three runs and Taylor Hecker had two hits, a pair of RBI and scored four runs to lead the Vikings.

BASEBALL

Big Walnut continued its hot hitting Tuesday in Myrtle Beach, SC, posting an 11-1 win in five innings over West Liberty (KY) Morgan County.

Nathan Lawyer hit a two-run single in the first inning to give BW the lead for good. The Eagles added four in the second and ended it with a five-run fifth.

Jacob Daniels and Sam Medley had two hits and three RBI apiece to pace the Golden Eagles (2-1), who have scored 40 runs in three games on the trip. Daniels had a double and scored three runs and Victor Giordono also scored three times.

Carson Becker allowed just a hit and a walk and gave up an earned run to get the win in a complete-game effort for BW on the mound.

DEFIANCE 12, OLENTANGY BERLIN 2

Blayne Robinson kept the host Bears off-balance and took a no-hitter into the fifth inning as the Bulldogs built their lead.

The Bears worked five walks to chase Robinson early, but they were too far behind and dropped a non-league contest Tuesday in Delaware.

Zach Martin finally broke up the no-no with an RBI single with one out in the fifth.

Robinson allowed an unearned run on five walks and eight strikeouts to get the win for Defiance (2-0).

Brandon Shafer had three hits in three at-bats and walked twice with three RBI and three runs to lead the Bulldog offense.

Nathan Varner allowed five runs, three earned, on four hits and five walks with a pair of strikeouts and took the loss for the Bears (0-2).

BUCKEYE VALLEY 20, SENECA (SC) OCONEE CHRISTIAN 7 (5)

Evan Ulrich hit an RBI double in the first inning to break the seal and the Barons never looked back in a lopsided non-league win Tuesday in Seneca, SC.

Four different players scored multiple runs, led by Fletcher Holquist, who scored three. He also had a double.

Thom Brady and Andy Eurez had two hits apiece and four different players drove in two runs apiece for the Barons (1-1).

BOYS LACROSSE

Olentangy Berlin gave up four first-quarter goals and never recovered. The Bears fell 11-3 at St. Francis DeSales in non-league action Tuesday night in Columbus.

Gavin Angell had two goals and an assist and Sam Warner stopped 15 shots in goal for Berlin (0-3). Bennett Lawrence scored his first-career goal to round out the Bears’ scoresheet.

By Michael Rich For the Gazette

Follow Michael Rich on Twitter @mrichnotwealthy or contact him at mrichnotwealthy@gmail.com.

