Golden Eagles cruise past Johnnies 19-3

The Big Walnut boys lacrosse team parlayed a dominant first half into a lopsided 19-3 non-league win over host Johnstown-Monroe Thursday night.

The Golden Eagles led 8-0 after the first quarter and doubled their advantage by the break.

Nathan Montgomery stuffed the stat sheet, leading the way with five goals to go with six ground balls, two forced turnovers and an assist.

Judah Lozano also had a big night, collecting three goals and a pair of assists, while Braden Andreini finished with two goals and three helpers and Caleb Bailey had two goals and an assist.

Josh Hageman and Quintin Humphries split time in the BW goal, combining for 11 saves.

St. Charles 12, Olentangy Berlin 6

Gavin Angell had a hat trick, and assisted on another two goals, but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Bears fell to the host Cardinals Thursday in Columbus.

Jack Nebraska backed Angell with a pair of goals and Elijah Emery had the other for Berlin. Sam Warner finished with 17 saves in the Bears’ goal.

BASEBALL

Jacob Lewis hit a solo home run and Jacob Moeller connected on an RBI double to make it a one-run game with two outs in the seventh inning, but the comeback fell just short as Olentangy Berlin lost to host Lakewood 5-4 Thursday in Hebron.

Zach Martin had two hits and an RBI for the Bears.

Olentangy Liberty 10, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 2

The Patriots plated nine runs over the course of the final three innings to roll to a non-league win Thursday in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Mitchell Okuley had three hits and scored twice while Corbin Parrish had two hits and three RBI to lead Liberty.

Also: Pickens (SC) 9, Buckeye Valley 2; Olentangy 18, Greenbrier East 0, 3 inn.

SOFTBALL

Kirsten Kracht hit a two-run homer to tie the game in the sixth, but host Elgin got a walk-off double by Bekah Muselin to earn a non-league win Thursday afternoon.

Kali Bateman was saddled with the loss despite allowing just two earned runs in a complete-game effort.

Also: Utica 10, Buckeye Valley 0, 5 inn.

BOYS TENNIS

Clear Fork 4, Buckeye Valley 1

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Dublin Scioto def. Olentangy Berlin 25-21, 25-27, 25-12, 25-18

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Ohio Wesleyan 20, Otterbein 4

