Big Walnut wins 4th straight

The Big Walnut baseball team made a lot of noise at the plate during its spring trip, outscoring opponents 44-5 after dropping its season opener 11-10.

Friday’s finale, though, was headlined by the pitchers as Wes Coey, Ryne Conley and Kenny Schneider combined on a three-hit shutout to lead the Golden Eagles to a 6-0 win over Valley (PA) High School in Myrtle Beach.

Coey tossed the first five innings, scattering three hits while striking out eight. Conley came in to work a 1-2-3 sixth and Schneider finished things up, striking out one as part of a 1-2-3 seventh.

The offense certainly still did its part. Big Walnut plated a pair of runs in the first before adding another in the third and three more in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Conley collected a game-high two hits for BW while CJ Rockwell had a hit, two RBI and a run scored, Nathan Lawyer drove in a pair and Jacob Daniels finished with a hit, an RBI and a pair of runs scored. He also walked twice.

When the Eagles (4-1) return home they’ll take on visiting Dublin Jerome in non-league action Wednesday at 5 p.m. After that, they’ll open league play against visiting Canal Winchester Friday at 5 p.m.

Also: Olentangy 10, Coal City (WV) Independence 0, 5 inn.

BOYS LACROSSE

Delaware Hayes 17, Brunswick 2

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Ohio Wesleyan’s North Coast Athletic Conference doubleheader at Hiram, scheduled for 1 p.m. today in Hiram, has been postponed because of the forecast for rain throughout the day in the Hiram metropolitan area.

The twinbill has been rescheduled for Sunday, April 14, in Hiram, with a 1 p.m. first pitch.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Ohio Wesleyan’s North Coast Athletic Conference doubleheader against Oberlin, scheduled for noon today at Littick Field, has been postponed because of the forecast for rain throughout the day on Saturday.

The doubleheader has been rescheduled as 2 single games, the first at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Littick Field, and the second at 4 p.m. on Monday at Littick Field.

