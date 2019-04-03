Higgins’ heroics send Berlin to 1st win

The Olentangy Berlin softball team picked up its first win in program history Wednesday … and did it in dramatic fashion.

Heather Higgins was the hero, singling home Lexie Lewis with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Bears (1-3) to the walk-off win.

Lewis started the rally with a bunt single to third before Allie Burkhart singled to put runners at first and second. A pop out got Bradley within an out of sending the game to extra innings, but Higgins’ heroics made sure it never got that far.

Higgins finished 3-for-4 with the RBI and a run scored. Lewis and Burkhart were both 2-for-4.

Ally Siegrist, who allowed just one hit, worked around 10 walks to earn the win in the circle.

Delaware Hayes 13, Dublin Scioto 3, 5 inn.

The Pacers got back on track Wednesday, following up Tuesday’s non-league setback with an OCC win over the visiting Irish.

Hayes (5-3) led from start to finish, plating a pair of runs in the first inning and five more in the second to take an early 7-0 lead.

Alex Armstrong and Lexi Mattix had four RBI apiece, with Armstrong connecting on a game-high three hits. Mattix, meanwhile, scored four times.

Bobbi Adams was also solid, finishing 2-for-3 with a home run.

Haley Osborne and the Pacer defense took care of the rest. She allowed two runs, neither of which were earned, on one hit while striking out five and walking one over four innings to collect the win in the circle.

Olentangy Liberty 4, Central Crossing 3

The host Comets made things interesting, scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh with the tying run getting as far as third base, but Katelyn Wilhelm and the Patriots held on to notch the non-league win Wednesday afternoon.

Liberty managed just two hits — one from Ashley Chevalier and the other off the bat of Lexi Byrd — but took advantage of five Central Crossing errors. The Patriots scored all four of their runs in the sixth inning.

Wilhelm worked hard for the win in the circle, tossing 149 pitches. She allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out 17 and walking four.

Clear Fork 13, Buckeye Valley 3, 6 inn.

The Barons pounded out 10 hits, but couldn’t turn enough of them into runs as the host Colts rolled to an MOAC win Wednesday afternoon.

Anika Craft led BV (2-6) with three hits, all singles, and an RBI. Marina Colatruglio and Whitney Stuart were also steady, each finishing 2-for-2 in the setback.

BASEBALL

Two days ago, the Olentangy Berlin baseball team had never won a game. Now, after Wednesday’s 7-0 win over host Marysville, it has a two-game winning streak.

The Bears (2-3), who pounded out 15 hits, scored a run in the first, added two more in the third, another in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Tyler Euton and Chris Nash led the charge with three knocks apiece. Adam Wallace was also solid, finishing 2-for-3 in the win.

Nash picked up the shutout win on the mound. He allowed just three hits while striking out four and walking five.

Clear Fork 7, Buckeye Valley 3

The Barons opened the scoring summary with a run in the first, and took a 3-1 lead with two in the fourth, but the visiting Colts used a four-run sixth to take control on the way to an MOAC win Wednesday at Ohio Wesleyan University.

Avery Rhodes, Fletcher Holquist and Andy Anthony knocked in runs for BV (2-4).

Hunter Moffatt suffered the setback on the mound, allowing three runs (one earned) in less than an inning of relief duty.

New Albany 9, Olentangy 8

The Braves used a six-run third to erase an early 6-0 deficit, but the visiting Eagles scored a run in the seventh to escape with a non-league win Wednesday in Lewis Center.

Jace Middleton had a two-run double to highlight Olentangy’s (3-3) big inning.

BOYS TENNIS

Delaware Hayes earned a steady non-league win over host Big Walnut, picking up wins on two of the three singles courts on the way to a 3-2 decision Wednesday in Sunbury.

Pacer winners included Kyle Klumpp (6-1, 6-0 at first singles), Sam Bonofiglio (6-2, 6-0 at second singles) and the duo of Will Fogle and Ryder Kardas (6-4, 6-3 at first doubles).

The Golden Eagles got wins from Grant Mudre (7-6, 6-2 at third singles) and Andrew Grubb and Charlie Jaeger (2-6, 7-6, 6-4 at second doubles).

Also: Worthington Kilbourne 5, Buckeye Valley 0

GIRLS LACROSSE

New Albany 17, Olentangy Liberty 2

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Olentangy Orange 134, St. Charles 58, DeSales 36, Franklin Heights 19 at Orange

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Olentangy Orange 183, DeSales 51, Franklin Heights 13 at Orange

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Ohio Wesleyan 4, Kenyon 2; Kenyon 10, Ohio Wesleyan 3

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

DePauw 10, Ohio Wesleyan 1; DePauw 7, Ohio Wesleyan 1

