Baron girls start season with tri-meet win

The Buckeye Valley girls track and field team opened the season with a strong showing, topping host Jonathan Alder and North Union in a tri-meet Wednesday night in Plain City.

The Barons, who won seven different events, combined to score 83.5 points. The Pioneers had 67 and the Wildcats smoothed out the scoring summary with 13.5.

BV winners included Kendra Pienta in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles (18.02 and 53.38 seconds, respectively), Chloe Gibson in the 100-meter dash (13.42 seconds) and long jump (14-02.25), Chloe Dawson in the 800 (2:31) and 1,600 (5:20.3) and Jia Radloff in the 400 (1:04).

The Barons also won a pair of relay events. Lauren Free, Caitlyn Nickell, Gibson and Avery Meier teamed up to take top honors in the 4×100 (54.62 seconds) while Radloff, Ashley Beatty, Izzy Parrish and Bailey Kreft combined to pick up first-place points in the 4×400 (4:29.4).

“It was great to see the ladies get their first win and get the season rolling,” BV girls coach Kim Miller said.

Buckeye Valley’s boys were petty good out of the gates as well, finishing second. Alder won with 75 points while BV and North Union finished with 53 and 36, respectively.

Baron standouts included Isaiah Marstiller, who won the long jump with an effort of 18-01.5; Will Hook, who won the 110 hurdles in 18.8 seconds; Anthony Hughes, who finished first in the 100 with an effort of 11.8 seconds; Dylan Herbert, who won the 400 in 54.3 seconds; and the foursome of Ben Daily, Herbert, Duncan Faulk and Hughes, who won the 4×100 in 46.3 seconds.

Olentangy Orange quad

The Pioneers were sharp in their home opener Wednesday in Lewis Center — the boys won with 134 points while the girls took top honors with 183.

St. Charles (58), DeSales (36) and Franklin Heights (19) closed out the scoring on the boys’ side while DeSales (51) and Franklin Heights rounded out the scoring for the girls.

The Pioneer boys got wins from Jaeschel Acheampong in the 100 (10.85 seconds), 200 (21.99 seconds) and long jump (22-00.5), Alex Kenish in the 400 (50.18 seconds), Lincoln Weber in the 1,600 (4:44.82), Adam Emhuff in the 3,200 (10:41.24), Eli Payne in the discus (127-01) and Jonathan Petersen in the pole vault (13-06).

Orange also won the 4×100 and 4×400 relays.

The girls, meanwhile, got first-place showings from Ava Musgrove in the 100 (12.43 seconds), 200 (26.12 seconds) and long jump (14-01.50), Mackenzie Blendick in the 100 hurdles (15.31 seconds), Kylie Hanson in the 400 (1:03.16), Lindsay Ott in the 800 (2:24.14) and 1,600 (5:25.84), Monica Paredes (13:29.97) in the 3,200, Grace Frye in the discus (125-01) and shot put (37-11), Anna Grabau in the high jump (5-0) and Sara Borton in the pole vault (10-06).

The Pioneers also won all four relays to pad their point total.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/04/web1_delgazette-1.jpg