Pacers hold off Monarchs, 6-5

Alex Kelly had two hits, drove in a run and scored another and Ryan Murphy tossed 6.1 innings of five-hit ball to lead the Delaware Hayes baseball team to a 6-5 non-league win over visiting Marysville Thursday afternoon.

The Monarchs broke the scoring seal with a run in the first inning and another in the second, but the Pacers (3-1) got back to even in the fourth. Grant Singleton singled home Caleb Richardson to get his team on the board.

Hayes took the lead for good an inning later, plating three. Jacob Molina and Brennan Helcher drew bases-loaded walks to force home a couple runs and balloon the lead to 5-2.

Marysville made some noise in the seventh, scoring three times to get within a run, but that was as close as it would get.

SOFTBALL

Kaitlyn Leary finished with 10 strikeouts on the way to a one-hit shutout to lead Olentangy Liberty to a 19-1 five-inning win over visiting Whetstone Thursday in Powell.

Arica Flaugher and Ashley Chevalier had three RBI apiece to lead the Patriots at the plate.

Delaware Hayes 16, Thomas Worthington 0, 5 inn.

Haley Osborne and Katie Fleshman combined to toss a no-hitter as the Pacers cruised to a 16-0 five-inning win over the visiting Cardinals on Thursday.

Hayes, which scored 12 runs in the second inning alone, got it done from the plate as well. Bobbi Adams, Chloe Barton and Kami Slayton all homered in the win.

Dublin Jerome 6, Olentangy Berlin 4

Heather Higgins connected on a two-run double and Kirsten Kracht and Allie Burkhart had two hits and an RBI each, but the host Celtics scored three runs in the sixth to rally for an OCC win Thursday afternoon in Dublin.

BOYS TENNIS

Big Walnut swept the singles courts and picked up a win at first doubles to notch a 4-1 non-league win over host Marysville Thursday afternoon.

Golden Eagle winners included Gabe Mexicott, who rallied for a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win at first singles; Matt Pushkin, who cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win at second singles; Grant Mudre, who won 6-2, 6-2 at third singles; and the duo of Sebastian Kirkpatrick and Devon McCullough, who won 6-4, 6-2 at first doubles.

Delaware Hayes 3, Dublin Scioto 2

The Pacers improved to 2-0 in league play Thursday, edging the Irish 3-2.

Hayes picked up all three of its wins on the singles courts. Kyle Klumpp won 6-0, 6-2 at first singles, Sam Bonofiglio won 6-0, 6-1 at second singles and Eric Puthoff won 6-2, 6-1 at third singles.

Also: Pleasant 3, Buckeye Valley 2

BOYS LACROSSE

Blake Eiland and Sam Lagando had hat tricks and Ryan Smudz added two goals of his own to lead Delaware Hayes to a lopsided 12-3 win over host Thomas Worthington Thursday night.

Brystin Coldiron had a team-best two assists while Tyler Carney had 12 saves in the Pacer goal.

Olentangy 16, Westerville South 2

Khairi Sears had a huge game, scoring five goals and assisting on four others to lead the Braves to a convincing win over the visiting Wildcats Thursday in Lewis Center.

Aidan Moore backed Sears with three goals while Austin English and Cole VanRiper added two each.

Also: Olentangy Orange 8, Westerville Central 6; Dublin Jerome 16, Olentangy Berlin 2; Big Walnut 11, Westerville North 7

GIRLS LACROSSE

Olentangy 19, Westerville South 3; Dublin Jerome 19, Olentangy Berlin 2

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Nick Irelan had nine kills, Sean McCabe collected 29 assists and Jacob Myers closed with 14 digs to lead Olentangy Liberty to a straight-set win over visiting Olentangy Orange Thursday in Powell.

The Patriots won the first set 26-24 before taking the next two by scores of 25-20.

Also: Dublin Jerome def. Olentangy Berlin 25-7, 25-12, 25-9

