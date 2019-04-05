Pacers roll to win over North Oldham

Sam Lagando scored the first of his game-high four goals three minutes into the game, giving the Delaware Hayes boys lacrosse team an early 1-0 lead it parlayed into a lopsided 18-3 win over visiting North Oldham Friday night.

Ryan Smudz scored off a feed from Brystin Coldiron to make it 2-0 less than two minutes later, Lagando scored an unassisted goal a minute later and Blake Eiland made it 4-0 off a feed from Coldiron with 5:42 left in the opening quarter.

North Oldham got on the board with just under three minutes left in the first, slicing its deficit to three, but Hayes, which bumped its record to 6-2 with the win, dominated the rest of the way.

Eiland and Coldiron finished with two goals and three assists apiece, Smudz had two goals and an assist and Hunter Piroska found the back of the net twice to lead the Pacers.

BASEBALL

Connor Haag had two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs to lead Olentangy to a 13-7 league-opening win over visiting Westerville South Friday afternoon in Lewis Center.

Christian Bova picked up the win on the mound, allowing two earned runs on six hits while striking out two in five innings of work.

Sutton Bucci, Logan Ketron and Max Caron had two RBI apiece for the Braves.

Big Walnut 2, Canal Winchester 1, 9 inn.

Sam Medley started a ninth-inning rally with a double, setting up pinch-runner Tyler Daily’s game-winning run on a walk-off wild pitch Friday in Sunbury.

Jakob Daniels had two hits and an RBI to lead the Golden Eagles. He also got the win on the mound with two scoreless innings of relief.

Walsh Jesuit 8, Olentangy Berlin 2

Jacob Moeller hit a sacrifice fly to even things 1-1 in the early going, but visiting Walsh Jesuit took control from there, plating two in the third, four in the fourth and another in the fifth to roll to a non-league win Friday in Delaware.

Adam Wallace had two hits for the Bears.

SOFTBALL

Upper Arlington 8, Olentangy Orange 4

GIRLS LACROSSE

Olentangy Berlin 18, Centennial 2; Olentangy 13, Dublin Coffman 12, OT

MEN’S LACROSSE

Ohio Wesleyan 19, Wooster 9

