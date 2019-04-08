Berlin picks up 1st league win

Tyler Euton connected on an RBI double in the eighth inning to send the visiting Olentangy Berlin baseball team to a 3-2 league win — their first OCC win in program history — over host Scioto Monday afternoon in Dublin.

Adam Wallace went the distance on the mound, allowing just one earned run, while Jacob Moeller had three hits and scored a run to lead the Bears at the plate.

Canal Winchester 3, Big Walnut 2

Carson Becker tied things up with a two-run triple in the sixth inning, but the host Indians got the final word with a walk-off double in the seventh to win Monday’s league showdown in Canal Winchester.

BW’s Jakob Daniels tossed the first four innings without allowing an earned run, but did not factor into the decision.

Hilliard Darby 7, Delaware Hayes 2

Clay Taylor gave the Pacers an early lead with an RBI single in the first, but the host Panthers took control with a three-run third on the way to an OCC-Cardinal win Monday in Hilliard.

Ethan Hazelton had two hits and scored a run for Hayes.

Olentangy Orange 8, Olentangy Liberty 7

The Patriots scored twice in the top of the sixth to take a 7-4 lead, but the host Pioneers plated four in the bottom half to rally for a league win Monday in Lewis Center.

Josh Laisure had three hits and three RBI for Orange. Tyler Ross added two hits and two RBI while Matt Wolfe had two hits, two runs and an RBI of his own.

Mitchell Okuley led the Patriots at the plate, finishing a perfect 4-for-4 with a couple runs.

Also: Westerville South 7, Olentangy 2

SOFTBALL

Big Walnut kept its perfect start to the season intact Monday, scoring six runs in the sixth inning to rally for a 9-6 non-league win over visiting Dublin Coffman.

Three runs scored on an Alyssa Tarney hit to give BW the lead while Molly Sharpe added a little insurance with a two-run single.

Sierra Perry got the win in the circle, blanking the Shamrocks through 3.2 innings of relief.

Delaware Hayes 8, Hilliard Bradley 7

Alex Armstrong had three hits, including a solo home run and RBI double, to lead the Pacers to a league win over the host Jaguars Monday in Hilliard.

Hayes used a five-run third to take control and held off a seventh-inning rally by Bradley to seal the deal.

Marysville 11, Olentangy Liberty 2

The Monarchs scored nine runs over the course of the first four innings to cruise to a non-league win over the Patriots Monday in Powell.

Arica Flaugher had two hits, including a solo homer, to lead Liberty.

Thomas Worthington 11, Olentangy Berlin 4

The host Cardinals homered three times on the way to an OCC win over the visiting Bears Monday afternoon.

Lexie Lewis had two hits and scored a run and Blythe Beaumont added a pair of hits of her own to lead Berlin.

Grove City 3, Olentangy 2

The Greyhounds plated three runs in the second innings and made them hold up for a non-league win over the visiting Braves on Monday.

Olivia Davidson had four hits and scored a run for Olentangy.

Also: Canal Winchester 11, Olentangy Orange 3

BOYS TENNIS

Delaware Hayes improved to 5-1 on the season thanks to Monday’s sweep of Westerville North.

Pacer winners included Kyle Klumpp (6-0, 6-1 at first singles), Sam Bonofiglio (6-0, 6-0 at second singles), Eric Puthoff (6-0, 6-0 at third singles), Will Fogle and Ryder Kardas (6-1, 6-2 at first doubles) and Aidan Sarna and Jacob Byerly (6-0, 6-0 at second doubles).

Also: Marysville 4, Olentangy Berlin 1; Buckeye Valley 4, Galion 1

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Thomas Worthington def. Olentangy Berlin 25-15, 25-15, 18-25, 25-16

GIRLS LACROSSE

Olentangy Liberty 17, Big Walnut 5

