Barons top Warriors in key MOAC clash

Evan Ulrich had a big day at the plate and Ben Atiyeh more than held up his end of the bargain on the mound as the Buckeye Valley baseball team rallied for a key MOAC win over host Ontario — the defending league champ — Tuesday afternoon.

Ulrich, who finished 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored, evened things at two, sparking a four-run fifth inning with a two-run single to left.

Fletcher Holquist followed Ulrich’s hit with a sacrifice fly to give the Barons a lead they never relinquished. Atiyeh then doubled home Ulrich to cap the big inning and Ulrich added a little insurance with an RBI double in the sixth.

Atiyeh and the defense behind him took care of the rest. He allowed just two runs on four hits while striking out four and walking three in the complete-game win.

SOFTBALL

Arielle Brown broke a 5-all tie with a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning to lift Big Walnut to a 6-5 non-league win over host Worthington Kilbourne Tuesday afternoon.

The Wolves scored four times in the third to take control, but the Golden Eagles answered with a five-run fifth. Kilbourne evened things up with a run in the sixth before Brown’s blast smoothed out the scoring summary.

Molly Sharpe, who also homered in the win, and Alyssa Tarney had two RBI apiece while Autumn Imhoff picked up the win in the circle.

Ontario 14, Buckeye Valley 2, 5 inn.

The Warriors scored four times in the second and added 10 more in the third to cruise to an MOAC win over the visiting Barons Tuesday afternoon.

Lilly Irvine and Kayla Dalton had two hits each to lead the BV offense.

BOYS TENNIS

Big Walnut won a couple matches on the singles courts and swept doubles to notch a 4-1 OCC win over host Canal Winchester Tuesday in Sunbury.

Golden Eagle winners included Grant Mudre (6-3, 6-2 at second singles), Sebastian Kirkpatrick (6-1, 7-5 at third singles), Charlie Jaeger and Devon McCullough (6-1, 6-1 at first doubles) and Andrew Grubb and Jake Ambrose (6-2, 6-1 at second doubles).

Also: Marion Harding 4, Buckeye Valley 1; Thomas Worthington 4, Delaware Hayes 1; Dublin Jerome 5, Olentangy Berlin 0

BOYS LACROSSE

Blake Eiland scored half his team’s goals, finishing with a hat trick, but it wasn’t enough as Delaware Hayes fell to Dublin Jerome 8-6 Tuesday night.

Xavier Yates, Sam Lagando and Connnor Prenger also found the back of the net for the Pacers.

Olentangy 11, Westerville Central 9

Khairi Sears had three goals and three assists to lead the Braves to a come-from-behind win over the Warhawks Tuesday night.

Evan Parrott also had three goals in the win while Hunter Boehm and Aidan Moore had two apiece.

Also: Worthington Kilbourne 15, Olentangy Berlin 0; Olentangy Liberty 11, Big Walnut 2

GIRLS LACROSSE

Worthington Kilbourne 16, Olentangy Berlin 5; New Albany 22, Olentangy Orange 1; Dublin Jerome 19, Delaware Hayes 4; Olentangy 21, Westerville Central 9

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Hilliard Darby def. Olentangy Berlin 25-11, 25-12, 25-10

