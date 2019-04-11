Pacers put it all together in 10-0 win

Alex Armstrong and Laiha Slayton knocked in three runs apiece as the Delaware Hayes softball team rolled to a 10-0, six-inning win over visiting Dublin Jerome Thursday afternoon.

Two of Slayton’s RBI came via a two-run homer in the fourth.

Haley Osborne took care of the rest, tossing a four-hit shutout a day after a perfect game.

Buckeye Valley 4, Bexley 3

Kayla Dalton started the fifth with a single and came around to score the go-ahead run on an error to lift the Barons to a non-league win over the host Lions Thursday.

Lane Graham tossed 3.1 innings of scoreless ball in relief and Lilly Irvine had two RBI for BV.

Olentangy Liberty 8, Westerville South 0

Katelyn Wilhelm tossed a no-hitter and struck out 14 to lead the Patriots to a convincing win over the host Wildcats Thursday in Westerville.

Kaitlyn Leary led Liberty at the plate, finishing with four hits and four RBI in the win.

Olentangy Berlin 7, Worthington Kilbourne 5

Allie Burkhart had three hits, including a three-run homer in the third to lead the Bears to a win over the host Wolves Thursday.

Kirsten Kracht was also solid, collecting three hits and driving in two in the win.

New Albany 4, Big Walnut 0

The host Eagles plated a run in the second and three in the sixth to hand BW its first loss of the season Thursday in New Albany.

Arielle Brown had three hits to lead Big Walnut in the setback.

Westerville North 7, Olentangy 5

The host Warriors scored a pair of late runs, one in the fifth and another in the sixth, to hold off the Braves in OCC action Thursday afternoon in Westerville.

Brynn Kibler and Mackenzie Condon each had RBI singles in the fifth inning to help Olentangy slice a three-run deficit to one.

BOYS TENNIS

Delaware Hayes swept away Hilliard Bradley Thursday, bumping its league record to 3-1.

Pacer winners included Kyle Klumpp (6-0, 6-3 at first singles), Sam Bonofiglio (6-1, 6-2 at second singles), Eric Puthoff (6-1, 6-1 at third singles), the duo of Will Fogle and Ryder Kardas (5-7, 6-1, 1-0 at first doubles) and Jacob Byerly and Aidan Sarna (6-3, 6-4 at second doubles).

Also: Buckeye Valley 3, Shelby 2; Thomas Worthington 5, Olentangy Berlin 0; Olentangy Orange 5, Westerville Central 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Cole Young had seven kills, Sean McCabe ran the offense with 22 assists and Nick Irelan had a team-best nine digs and six aces to lead Olentangy Liberty to a win over visiting Westerville North Thursday in Powell.

The Patriots won the first two sets by identical 25-16 margins before sealing the deal with a 25-13 win in the third.

Also: Worthington Kilbourne def. Olentangy Berlin 25-9, 25-23, 25-16

BOYS LACROSSE

Hunter Boehm and Evan Parrott had three goals apiece to help Olentangy double-up Olentangy Orange 12-6 Thursday in Lewis Center.

Khairi Sears and Nick Orndorf were also solid in the win. Both found the back of the net twice.

Tanner Hegarty led the Pioneers with three goals and an assist.

Delaware Hayes 17, Hilliard Darby 7

The Pacers parlayed an 8-3 halftime lead into a lopsided win over the visiting Panthers Thursday night in Delaware.

Hayes blanked Darby 3-0 in the third quarter to balloon its lead to 11-3 and all but seal the deal.

Also: Olentangy Liberty 18, Westerville South 0; Dublin Scioto 14, Olentangy Berlin 8; Westerville Central 13, Big Walnut 7

GIRLS LACROSSE

Meagan Helber scored with six seconds left in regulation to lead Big Walnut to a thrilling 15-14 win over visiting Westerville Central Thursday night.

Also: Dublin Scioto 21, Olentangy Berlin 8; Hilliard Darby 19, Delaware Hayes 12; Olentangy Liberty 21, Westerville South 2; Olentangy 20, Olentangy Orange 4

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Ohio Wesleyan 13, Franciscan 7

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Muskingum 4, Ohio Wesleyan 3

