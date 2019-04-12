Big inning boosts Barons to win

The Buckeye Valley softball team plated four runs in the first inning and never looked back, rolling to a 14-4, five-inning win over visiting Thomas Worthington Friday in Delaware.

The Barons added another nine runs in the bottom of the third after the Cardinals scored all four of theirs in the top half. A run in the fourth smoothed out the scoring summary.

Ashlea Kehl sparked the offense with a double and home run from the leadoff spot. She finished 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Other BV standouts included Nina Peak, who was 3-for-3 with two RBI and three runs; and the duo of Lilly Irvine and Olivia Schick, who had two hits and two runs apiece.

Irvine pitched the first three innings, allowing four runs (none earned), on four hits while striking out four. Lane Graham then closed things out with two innings of scoreless relief.

Olentangy 11, Bishop Hartley 6

The visiting Hawks scored three times in the top of the first, but the Braves answered with four in the bottom half and never trailed again en route to a non-league win Friday in Lewis Center.

Hartley plated a pair of runs in the fourth, evening things at six, but Olentangy tallied two in the bottom half and three more in the fifth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Payton Cox finished a perfect 4-for-4 to lead the Braves at the plate. She also had thee RBI and scored three times. Mackenzie Condon also had a big night, finishing 2-for-4 with four RBI and a run.

Cox earned the complete-game win in the circle, allowing six runs (three earned) on 10 hits while striking out one and walking one.

Also: Mount Vernon 3, Olentangy Liberty 2

BASEBALL

Mason Kurtz finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored to lead Buckeye Valley to a convincing 6-0 MOAC win over host Elgin Friday afternoon.

Logan Adkins worked a bases-loaded walk to force home the game’s first run — the first of two second-inning runs for the Barons.

BV added another in the third, one in the sixth and two in the seventh to seal the deal.

Kurtz was also steady on the mound, tossing three innings of scoreless ball to pick up the win.

Avery Rhodes took over from there, allowing six hits and striking out three over the course of the final four frames.

Olentangy Liberty 12, Westerville South 3

Mitchell Okuley had three hits and scored twice and Brennan Rowe chipped in two hits and three RBI to lead the Patriots past the visiting Wildcats Friday in Powell.

The game was tied 1-1 after an inning, but Liberty used a seven-run second to blow the game open.

Ben Billings picked up the win on the mound, allowing an unearned run on two hits while striking out five and walking one in four innings of action.

Also: Hilliard Bradley 12, Olentangy Berlin 3

BOYS LACROSSE

Hunter Boehm scored twice to help Olentangy outlast visiting Anthony Wayne 5-4 Friday night in Lewis Center.

Aidan Moore and Khairi Sears also played key roles in the win, finishing with a goal and assist apiece.

BOYS TENNIS

Big Walnut 4, Westerville South 1; St. Xavier 4, Olentangy Orange 1; Worthington Christian 4, Buckeye Valley 1

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/04/web1_delgazette-11.jpg