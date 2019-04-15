Pacers use balanced attack to top Bears

The Delaware Hayes softball team set the tone with a four-run first and rolled from there, cruising to a 12-2, six-inning win over host Olentangy Berlin Monday afternoon.

The Pacers used a balanced attack to get the job done. Maiya Cloud had three hits and scored twice, Kami Slayton collected two hits and two RBI, Laiha Slayton and Alex Armstrong drove in a pair apiece and Bobbi Adams had a couple hits.

Haley Osborne and the defense took care of the rest. Osborne allowed two runs (none earned) on four hits while striking out six and walking one.

Blythe Beaumont led the Bears with two of their four hits. Autumn LeFevre and Maia Crumb had the others while Kali Bateman suffered the setback in the circle.

Newark 11, Big Walnut 2

The Wildcats jumped out to a big lead on the way to knocking off the host Golden Eagles in OCC action Monday afternoon in Sunbury.

Newark led 3-0 after the first inning and 8-0 after three.

Arielle Brown and Molly Sharpe led Big Walnut at the plate with two hits apiece.

Westerville Central 13, Olentangy 0, 5 inn.

The Warhawks scored three or more runs in four different innings to roll to a league win over the host Braves Monday in Lewis Center.

Olivia Davidson and Brynn Kibler had Olentangy’s only two hits.

Olentangy Liberty 6, Westerville North 3

Arica Flaugher homered and drove in two and Jordan Scheiderer and Kaitlyn Leary had two hits apiece to help the Patriots double up the visiting Warriors Monday in Powell.

Leary notched the win in the circle, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out eight and walking one in six-plus innings of action.

BASEBALL

Delaware Hayes clawed back after giving up a big inning, making things interesting with a three-run seventh, but couldn’t quite complete the comeback as visiting Dublin Scioto escaped with a 5-4 league win Monday in Delaware.

The Irish, down 1-0 heading into the seventh, erupted for five runs to take control.

Ryan Murphy was the tough-luck loser on the mound. He was cruising until the final inning, ultimately allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out two and walking three in six innings of work.

Drew Williams led Hayes at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.

Olentangy 13, Westerville Central 7

The Braves scored in each of their first five trips to the plate to pull away for a solid league win over the visiting Warhawks Monday in Lewis Center.

Olentangy scored three in the first, two in the second, three more in the third, four in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Jack Baldwin was 3-for-4 with four RBI and a run scored out of the leadoff spot, Logan Ketron had a homer and three RBI, Max Caron had three RBI and Connor Haag and Ben Brewster had two hits each.

Christian Bova picked up the win on the mound, allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits while striking out five and walking three in six innings of work.

Newark 3, Big Walnut 2

The Golden Eagles broke the scoring seal with a run in the bottom of the sixth, but the visiting Wildcats answered with three in the seventh to notch a league win Monday in Sunbury.

Big Walnut got within a run when Ryne Conley scored on an error with two outs in the seventh, but Newark got the final out a batter later to seal the deal.

Carson Becker had the Eagles’ lone RBI, finishing 1-for-2 in the setback.

Hilliard Bradley 8, Olentangy Berlin 2

The Bears scored the game’s first two runs in the second, but the host Jaguars scored the next eight on the way to an OCC win Monday in Hilliard.

Ryan Horstman and Daniel Helmers knocked in the Berlin runs while Drew Donaldson led Bradley with three hits, two runs and an RBI.

Olentangy Liberty 10, Westerville North 4

The Patriots broke open a 1-1 game with five runs in the third on the way to a league win over the visiting Warriors Monday afternoon.

A.J. Rausch finished with two hits, three RBI and a run scored to lead Liberty. Brennan Rowe was also solid, finishing 3-for-3 with three runs.

Jack Metzger earned the win on the mound, allowing four runs (none earned) on six hits while striking out seven in five innings of work.

Olentangy Orange 6, Westerville South 0

The Pioneers’ Zane Lattig scattered six hits while striking out five and walking two on the way to a complete-game shutout Monday in Westerville.

Josh Laisure led Orange at the plate, finishing 3-for-3 with two RBI. Caden Konczak also had two RBI in the win.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Cassady Becker had five goals and Peyton Deverso and Ashley Fisher added four apiece to lead Big Walnut to a 17-5 win over host Westerville South Monday night.

The win was the Golden Eagles’ fourth in a row.

Also: Olentangy Liberty 17, Olentangy Orange 5

BOYS LACROSSE

Worthington Kilbourne 10, Delaware Hayes 6; Hilliard Darby 13, Olentangy Berlin 9

BOYS TENNIS

Watkins Memorial 4, Big Walnut 1; Olentangy Liberty 4, Delaware Hayes 1

