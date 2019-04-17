Barons outlast Spartans in 10 innings

Mason Kurtz connected on a two-run double in the 10th inning to help the Buckeye Valley baseball team win a marathon MOAC showdown against host Pleasant 5-2 Wednesday in Marion.

Andy Anthony was dynamite for the Barons in the middle of the diamond. He didn’t allow an earned run in seven innings of work, striking out eight and walking just one.

Zach Mitchell took it from there, tossing three scoreless innings of relief to seal the deal.

Newark 6, Big Walnut 5, 8 inn.

After rallying for five runs to tie the game in the seventh inning, host Newark scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth to secure a walk-off win over the Golden Eagles Wednesday in Newark.

Carson Becker had a hit, two walks, an RBI and scored a run to lead Big Walnut.

Dublin Jerome 4, Olentangy Berlin 2

The Celtics used a four-run second to notch an OCC-Cardinal win over the visiting Bears Wednesday in Dublin.

Zach Martin scored both the Berlin runs and Nathan Varner added an RBI.

Olentangy Liberty 13, Westerville North 0, 5 inn.

The Patriots exploded for 12 runs in the second inning to roll to an OCC-Buckeye win over the host Warriors Wednesday in Westerville.

Mitchell Okuley, Brennan Rowe, Jack Metzger and Andrew Rodriguez each drove in two runs to lead Liberty.

SOFTBALL

Molly Sharpe and Hailey Krinn homered and drove in three runs apiece to lead Big Walnut to a 13-1, five-inning win over the visiting Falcons Wednesday in Sunbury.

Alyssa Tarney was also solid, finishing with four hits in the win.

Sierra Perry allowed one run in three innings of work to earn the win in the circle.

Pleasant 10, Buckeye Valley 5

The Spartans rallied for four runs in the fifth inning and added three in the sixth to pull away for an MOAC win over the visiting Barons Wednesday in Marion.

Rylee George had two hits and two RBI, Cora Hollingsworth hit a home run and Kayla Dalton added three hits to lead BV.

Delaware Hayes 14, Hilliard Darby 4, 6 inn.

Taylor Call had three RBI and Lexi Mattix and Maiya Cloud had four hits apiece to lead the host Pacers to a lopsided league win over the visiting Panthers Wednesday in Delaware.

Hayes led 6-4 before breaking things open with an eight-run sixth.

Olentangy 4, Olentangy Orange 1

Payton Cox hit a solo home run and walked twice, Olivia Davidson had two hits and Brynn Kibler went the distance in the circle to lead the Braves past the Pioneers Wednesday in Lewis Center.

Teresa Hawk had two hits and an RBI for Orange.

Olentangy Berlin 6, Dublin Scioto 5

Maia Crumb gave the Bears a win over the Irish with a walk-off walk to cap a four-run seventh Wednesday in Delaware.

Kirsten Kracht had a two-run homer in the win while Kali Bateman drove in a pair and tossed 6.1 innings of solid relief.

Westerville Central 11, Olentangy Liberty 1, 5 inn.

Emily Ruck tossed a no-hitter and Hanna Hunt drove in five runs to lead the host Warhawks to an OCC-Buckeye win over the Patriots Wednesday in Westerville.

BOYS TENNIS

Delaware Hayes got back on track Wednesday, bouncing back from Tuesday’s tough loss with a 3-2 win over Pickerington Central.

All three of the Pacers’ wins came on the singles courts, with Kyle Klumpp winning 6-0, 6-2 at first singles, Sam Bonofiglio winning 6-2, 6-2 at second singles and Eric Puthoff taking a 7-6, 6-2 decision at third singles.

Also: Buckeye Valley 4, Olentangy Berlin 1; Olentangy Orange 3, Worthington Kilbourne 2

GIRLS LACROSSE

Upper Arlington 15, Olentangy Liberty 9

BOYS LACROSSE

Dublin Coffman 20, Delaware Hayes 5; Olentangy Liberty 12, Olentangy Orange 3; Buckeye Valley 8, Jonathan Alder 3

BOYS TRACK

Olentangy Berlin 71, Olentangy 66

GIRLS TRACK

Olentangy Berlin 86, Olentangy 44

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Wittenberg 11, Ohio Wesleyan 6; Wittenberg 4, Ohio Wesleyan 1

MEN’S LACROSSE

Ohio Wesleyan 30, Wabash 6

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Ohio Wesleyan 6, Defiance 1

MEN’S TENNIS

Otterbein 5, Ohio Wesleyan 4

