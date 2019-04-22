Pacers hit 3 HRs in win over Cards

The Delaware Hayes baseball team picked up its second straight win over league foe Thomas Worthington Monday, cruising 15-4 in five innings thanks to solid pitching and a huge effort at the plate.

Zach Price handled things on the mound, allowing an unearned run on two hits while striking out eight and walking four in three innings of relief.

He entered the game in the third … just before the Pacers exploded at the dish. They scored nine times in the fourth to take a commanding 12-3 lead.

Ethan Hazelton, Brennan Helcher and Drew Williams all homered in the win. Hazelton finished 3-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored, Helcher had four RBI and two runs to go with his blast and Williams finished 1-for-3 with two RBI and two runs, one coming when he stole home.

Big Walnut 13, Franklin Heights 2, 5 inn.

The visiting Falcons scored the game’s first two runs, but the Golden Eagles plated 13 unanswered to roll to a league win Monday in Sunbury.

Nathan Lawyer led the charge, finishing 2-for-2 with four RBI and a couple runs scored. Jakob Daniels, meanwhile, walked four times and scored three runs while CJ Rockwell had two RBI.

Viktor Giordano earned the win on the mound, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out three in four innings of work.

Olentangy Liberty 9, Westerville Central 7

Mitchell Okuley had three hits and two knocked in while Corbin Parrish had two RBI of his own to lead the Patriots past the host Warhawks Monday in Westerville.

Andrew Rodriguez was also solid in the win, finishing 3-for-4 with three runs.

Liberty trailed 5-4 heading into the fifth before scoring three times to take the lead for good.

Dublin Jerome 6, Olentangy Berlin 4

The Bears scored four times in the third to take a 4-3 lead, but the Celtics responded with two in the fourth to regain control on the way to a league win Monday in Delaware.

Jacob Lewis led Berlin with three hits while Jacob Moeller and Mitch Herbst had two apiece in the setback.

SOFTBALL

Olentangy Liberty scored in all but one of its six trips to the plate and Katelyn Wilhelm allowed just four hits and struck out 12 en route to a 10-0, six-inning win over host Olentangy Orange Monday in Lewis Center.

The Patriots scored two runs in the first inning and, after failing to push anything across in the second, plated two in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the sixth to seal the deal.

Sammy Leonhardt had two hits while Dani Schoenly and Ashley Chevalier had two RBI apiece to lead Liberty.

Riley Jestadt had two of Orange’s four hits in the setback.

Big Walnut 10, Canal Winchester 6

Arielle Brown finished 3-for-4 with a homer and six RBI to help the Golden Eagles rally for a league win over the host Indians Monday in Canal Winchester.

Canal had a 5-1 lead after scoring a run in the fourth, but BW answered with four in the fifth to tie things up before adding another five in the sixth to take control.

Sierra Perry picked up the win in the circle, tossing 2.2 innings of hitless relief.

Delaware Hayes 12, Thomas Worthington 2, 5 inn.

Kami Slayton finished a perfect 4-for-4 with three RBI and Laiha Slayton had a homer as the Pacers, who finished with 20 hits, rolled to an OCC win over the host Cardinals Monday afternoon.

Lexi Mattix, Alex Armstrong and Myaih Cloud were all 3-for-3 in the win while Haley Osborne picked up the complete-game win in the circle. She allowed two runs on three hits while striking out 12.

Olentangy 4, Westerville South 0

Brynn Kibler allowed just three hits and struck out seven on the way to a shutout win over the host Wildcats Monday in Westerville.

Payton Cox and Mackenzie Condon led the Braves at the plate. Cox finished 3-for-4 with two runs while Condon had two hits and two knocked in.

Dublin Jerome 5, Olentangy Berlin 2

The Bears fell into a 4-0 hole and never recovered Monday against the visiting Celtics.

Kirsten Kracht and Allie Burkhart had two hits apiece to lead Berlin.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Jenna Durst had a hat trick and Maddie Girard and Taylor Huston both found the back of the net twice, but host CSG proved to be too much as Olentangy Orange fell 15-9 Monday in Columbus.

Grace McAninch had 11 saves in the Pioneer goal.

BOYS LACROSSE

Big Walnut 9, Pickerington North 5; Olentangy Orange 9, Westerville South 2

BOYS TENNIS

Olentangy Liberty 5, Olentangy Berlin 0; Granville 4, Big Walnut 1; Clear Fork 3, Buckeye Valley 2

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Hilliard Bradley def. Olentangy Berlin 25-14, 25-13, 25-14

