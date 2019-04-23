Hayes, Big Walnut sweep league foes

The Delaware Hayes tennis team picked up a league win on the road Tuesday, sweeping away host Olentangy Berlin 5-0.

Pacer winners included Kyle Klumpp (6-0, 6-0 at first singles), Sam Bonofiglio (6-0, 6-0 at second singles), Eric Puthoff (6-1, 6-0 at third singles), the duo of Will Fogle and Jacob Byerly (7-6, 6-4 at first doubles) and Aidan Sarna and Harrison Garling (6-2, 6-1 at second doubles).

Big Walnut 5, Groveport 0

Gabe Mexicott and Grant Mudre both picked up 6-0, 6-0 singles wins to lead the Golden Eagles to a league victory over the host Cruisers Tuesday afternoon.

Other BW winners included Jake Ambrose (6-2, 6-1 at third singles), Sebastian Kirkpatrick and Devon McCullough (6-1, 6-2 at first doubles) and Andrew Grubb and Charlie Jaeger (6-0, 6-1 at second doubles).

Also: Buckeye Valley 3, Ontario 2; Olentangy 3, Olentangy Liberty 2

BASEBALL

Fletcher Holquist drove in three runs on two hits and Ben Atiyeh went the distance on the mound to lead Buckeye Valley to a 7-4 MOAC win over host Marion Harding Tuesday afternoon.

Mason Kurtz and Atiyeh had two hits and an RBI apiece in the win.

Olentangy Berlin 11, Whetstone 1, 5 inn.

Nathan Varner allowed one unearned run on one hit en route to a complete-game win over the visiting Braves Tuesday in Delaware.

Jacob Moeller had four hits and scored four times to lead Berlin at the plate.

SOFTBALL

Marina Colatruglio had two hits, including a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning, to lead Buckeye Valley to a 6-4 win over host Harding Tuesday in Marion.

Anika Craft allowed just one earned run and struck out 13 en route to the complete-game win in the circle.

Watkins Memorial 6, Olentangy Liberty 5

Lindsay Leeds hit a solo homer to lead off the seventh, but the Patriots couldn’t get any closer as the Warriors held on for a non-league win Tuesday in Pataskala.

Dani Schoenly had two hits, including a home run, and Katelyn Wilhelm finished with three hits for Liberty.

Delaware Christian 11, Oakstone Academy 1, 5 inn.

Katie Neuhart hit a two-run homer in the third and the Eagles cruised from there, notching a lopsided non-league win Tuesday in Delaware.

Neuhart finished with two hits and four RBI, Maria Crooks hit a homer and Claire Bowman had nine strikeouts in a complete-game effort in the circle.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Llwyatt Hofer had 10 kills and four blocks, Sean McCabe dished out 20 assists and Jacob Myers had 10 digs as Olentangy Liberty notched a three-set win over host Olentangy Orange Tuesday in Lewis Center.

The Patriots won the first set 25-9 before sealing the deal with respective wins of 25-18 and 25-15 in the second and third.

Also: Dublin Jerome def. Olentangy Berlin 25-13, 25-4, 25-21

