Fast start lifts Braves past Eagles

The Olentangy boys lacrosse team scored three goals in a 33-second span to secure an early cushion it parlayed into a 15-4 win over host Big Walnut Tuesday night in Sunbury.

After Aidan Moore broke the scoring seal less than two minutes into the action, Hunter Boehm scored a man-up goal to give the Braves a 2-0 edge at the 4:47 mark of the first quarter. Khairi Sears scored off a steal on the ensuing possession and James Everson found the back of the net a few seconds later to give Olentangy a 4-0 advantage with 4:14 left in the first quarter.

Moore scored his second of the game a minute later before John Grumney got BW on the board with 2:19 left in the first.

Moore finished with a game-best five goals to lead the Braves. Austin English backed him with a hat trick and Sears facilitated the offense with six assists.

Grumney had two goals for the Eagles while Judah Lozano and Nathan Montgomery had one each in the setback.

Delaware Hayes 15, Hilliard Bradley 3

Shane Manor and Sam Lagando had three goals and an assist apiece to lead the Pacers to a lopsided win over the Jaguars Tuesday night.

Ryan Smudz, Blake Eiland and Hunter Piroska were also solid, each finding the back of the net twice. Piroska also had six assists in the win.

Olentangy Liberty 18, Westerville North 3

Mason Spaulding scored a game-high four goals and Jacob Kessler added three goals and three assists to lead the Patriots to a convincing league win over the Warriors Tuesday night.

Sam McCormack was also solid in the win, finishing with three goals of his own, while Adam Blind and Max Ruppe combined for four saves while splitting time in the Liberty goal.

Also: Columbus Academy 18, Buckeye Valley 4; Thomas Worthington 13, Olentangy Berlin 5

GIRLS LACROSSE

Delaware Hayes outscored Hilliard Bradley 10-2 in the second half to turn a tight, two-goal contest at the break into a lopsided 17-7 win Tuesday night.

Morgan Miller led all scorers with five goals while Madison Bricker had a hat trick for the Pacers. Other Hayes standouts included Lindsay Wolverton, Nicole Klabus and Lily Tope, who had two goals apiece.

Gabrielle Weckerley anchored the defense with four saves in the Hayes goal.

Payton Williams led Bradley with three goals while Jordan Hiers had 14 saves in the setback.

Olentangy Orange 16, Westerville South 4

Maddie Girard and Jenna Durst both had hat tricks and Stephanie Sanchez and Chloe Stiles scored two goals apiece as the Pioneers rolled to a win over the visiting Wildcats Tuesday in Lewis Center.

Nine different Orange players scored in the win.

Also: Thomas Worthington 21, Olentangy Berlin 9; Olentangy Liberty 18, Westerville North 3

MEN’S LACROSSE

Senior attacker Max Tennant scored five goals to lead Ohio Wesleyan to a 20-10 North Coast Athletic Conference win over host Wittenberg Tuesday night in Springfield.

With the goals, Tennant raised his career total to 249, tying him for sixth place all-time in NCAA Division III.

Olentangy’s Austin English, front, tries to get around Big Walnut’s Tyler Paul during the first half of Tuesday’s showdown in Sunbury. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/04/web1_IMG_9549-1.jpg Olentangy’s Austin English, front, tries to get around Big Walnut’s Tyler Paul during the first half of Tuesday’s showdown in Sunbury. Ben Stroup | Gazette