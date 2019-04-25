DeAngelis steps down amid district investigation

Olentangy Liberty softball coach Cari DeAngelis, currently on administrative leave as the center of a district investigation, has stepped down.

“We can confirm that Cari DeAngelis has resigned her position as the coach of the Olentangy Liberty High School girls softball team,” the district said in a statement Thursday afternoon. “Recently, Ms. DeAngelis was placed on leave due to a district investigation. Mr. Ty Kashmiry is serving as interim coach through the remainder of the season. We thank him for his support and look forward to the girls ending the season with a strong finish.”

The terms of the investigation were unavailable at press time.

DeAngelis, also head coach of the Olentangy Orange girls golf team, was in her second year as the Liberty softball coach. The Patriots were 14-6 overall and 6-1 in conference play — good enough for second in the OCC-Buckeye Division — after beating Westerville North 6-0 on Wednesday.

Liberty finished 10-13 and 6-4 in OCC action in DeAngelis’ first season.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/04/web1_delgazette-21.jpg