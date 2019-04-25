Snouffer continues to raise the bar

When Delaware Christian’s Lyssi Snouffer nabbed runner-up honors in the high jump at last season’s Division III State Track and Field Championships, it was pretty clear she was headed for big things.

That was when she was a sophomore. Now, in the middle of her junior season, she’s officially arrived at those big things.

She cleared 5-10.5 during Wednesday’s meet at River Valley, breaking the all-time Division III mark of 5-10.25. She’s the No. 1-ranked girls high jumper in the state of Ohio — in all divisions — and is ranked in the top 15 nationally.

Snouffer helped the Eagles in other events Wednesday as well. She finished first in the long jump with an effort of 16-05.75, second in the 400 in 1:04.3 and second in the 200 with a time of 27.8 seconds.

Other DCS standouts included Erin Bauslaugh, who was second in the long jump (15-09); Abbi Maurer, who was fourth in the discus and 800; and Abby McKee, who finished the 1,600 with a personal and season-best time of 7:28.4.

In boys’ action, Ike Hedges sparked DCS with third-place finishes in the 100 (12.9 seconds) and 200 (25.6 seconds). Nathan Stewart was fourth in the long jump (15-04.75), second in the 100 (12.8 seconds) and fourth in the 200 and Temirlan Snedden finished second in the 1,600 (5:22.6) and third in the 800 (2:28.5).

Next up, Delaware Christian is slated to compete in the Vic Thompson Invitational Saturday in Johnstown.

BOYS LACROSSE

Ryan Hume had four goals and an assist, Aidan Moore added three goals and three assists and Khairi Sears chipped in three goals and two helpers to lead Olentangy to a lopsided 19-2 win over visiting Westerville North Thursday night.

Evan Parrott, Lucas Ayers and Austin English were also steady, each scoring twice in the win.

Also: Olentangy Orange 10, Big Walnut 7; Olentangy Liberty 9, Westerville Central 6; Delaware Hayes 12, Dublin Scioto 6

GIRLS LACROSSE

Molly Bursinger and Lauren Buddie had four goals apiece to lead Olentangy Liberty to a 17-5 win over visiting Westerville Central Thursday in Powell.

Dublin Scioto 18, Delaware Hayes 7

The Irish outscored the Pacers 13-2 in the first half en route to a convincing league win Thursday night.

Scioto’s Avery Schwab led all scorers with six goals while Katie Klabus found the back of the net twice to lead Hayes.

Also: Olentangy 20, Westerville North 1

BASEBALL

Jacob Moeller had four hits and drove in three and Jacob Lewis collected three hits and three RBI of his own to lead Olentangy Berlin to a lopsided 19-8, six-inning win over host DeSales Thursday afternoon.

The Bears used a seven-run fourth to blow the game open.

