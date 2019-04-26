Patriots blank Braves, 3-0

Jack Metzger, Craig Lutwen and Justin Nelson knocked in runs as part of a three-run second inning and the pitching and defense took over after that as the Olentangy Liberty baseball team secured a 3-0 OCC win over visiting Olentangy Friday afternoon in Powell.

Corbin Parrish reached on an error to start the inning before Metzger doubled him home. Andrew Rodriguez followed with a single to put runners at the corners before Lutwen made it 2-0 with a single to right field. The next batter, Nelson, smoothed out the scoring summary with a sacrifice fly.

The runs were more than enough support for Ben Billings, who allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked just one en route to the complete-game win on the mound.

Mitchell Okuley was also steady for the Patriots (13-5), finishing with two of the team’s seven hits.

Jack Baldwin and Max Caron each had two hits for Olentangy (8-9) while Caden Kaiser went the distance on the mound, allowing three runs (one earned) on seven hits.

Olentangy Berlin 7, Thomas Worthington 2

Seven different players knocked in runs and Adam Wallace was sharp on the mound as the Bears picked up a league win over Thomas Worthington Friday afternoon.

Wallace allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out two and walking two in seven innings of work.

Daniel Helmers led Berlin (10-9) at the plate with two of the team’s seven hits.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Olentangy Berlin won the team title with 85 points while host Olentangy finished second with 82 at Friday’s Olentangy Invitational in Lewis Center.

Olentangy Liberty and Delaware Hayes were also in action, finishing fifth and seventh with respective point totals of 62 and 50.

The first-place Bears were boosted by Marcus Elliott, who finished second in the 200-meter dash with a personal-best time of 23.72 seconds; Corey Rinehart, who was second in the 1,600 in 4:42.06; Noah Dursik, who was second in the shot put with a heave of 43-01; and Ian Poehler, who nabbed runner-up honors in the pole vault with a height of 13-0. His teammate, Luke Walden, also cleared 13-0 in the pole vault to finish third.

The Braves picked up wins from Michael Worboy, Sam Holt, Reilly Worthington, Luke Murdock and Zach Shiblaq. Worboy took top honors in the 1,600 with a personal-best effort of 4:38.32, Holt won the 3,200 in a personal-best time of 9:48.59, Worthington won the discus with a toss of 124-08, Murdock won the high jump by clearing 5-10 and Shiblaq won the pole vault with a mark of 13-06.

The Patriots were led by Camden Wegner, who won the 400 in a personal-best time of 52.71 seconds.

The Pacers, meanwhile, were led by Orion Ward, who won the long jump (20-00.50) and finished second in the 300 hurdles (41.89 seconds); and Aaron Koehler, who was second in the 400 (53.28 seconds).

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Olentangy, Delaware Hayes and Olentangy Berlin each won two events during Friday’s Olentangy Invitational in Lewis Center.

The Braves’ highlights belonged to Muskan Arora and Alexis Brookshire. Arora won the 100-meter dash (12.76 seconds) and Brookshire took top honors in the 1,600 (2:24.17).

Ari Avant powered the Pacers, picking up first-place points in the 100 hurdles (15.22 seconds) and 300 hurdles (47.50 seconds).

Finally, the Bears’ wins came in the relay events. Berlin won the 4×100 as Sierra Cardi, Cara Susey, Skylar Stevenson and Meghan Hill teamed up to finish in 52.43 seconds; and took top honors in the 4×800 as Meghan Boggess, Olivia Cool, Rebecca Koppelman and Olivia Neidhardt combined to finish in 10:25.42.

Overall, Olentangy was third with 98 points, Berlin closed fourth with 60, Hayes was fifth with 35 and Olentangy Liberty finished eighth with 16.

BOYS LACROSSE

Olentangy Liberty picked up its second win in as many days Friday, running away from visiting Peters Township (PA) 13-2.

Mason Spaulding had a game-best four goals for the Patriots while Tyson Chapman found the back of the net three times. Sam McCormack also made some noise, scoring twice, while Andrew Barrett, Keaton Butler and Marcus Menninger had one goal apiece.

Adam Blind anchored the Liberty defense with eight saves in goal.

