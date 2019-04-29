Balanced Barons too much for Vikings

Five different players had two hits as the Buckeye Valley baseball team used a balanced attack to handle host River Valley 8-3 in MOAC action Monday afternoon.

The Barons never trailed. They took the lead with a run in the second and added five more in the third to take control. The Vikings got a run back in the bottom of the third, but BV added two in the sixth to all but seal the deal.

Avery Rhodes, Fletcher Holquist, Ben Atiyeh, Andy Eurez and Logan Adkins each had two hits in the win, with Evan Ulrich and Eurez chipping in two RBI apiece.

Mason Kurtz picked up the win on the mound, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out eight in six innings of work.

Olentangy Liberty 8, Olentangy 1

AJ Rausch and Jack Metzger homered while Corbin Parrish drove in a game-high three runs to lead the Patriots to a league win over the host Braves Monday in Lewis Center.

Liberty scored three runs in the first, four in the third and another in the fourth to take an 8-0 lead before Olentangy got on the board with a solo home run off the bat of Max Caron in the seventh.

Brennan Rowe earned the win on the mound, striking out five in four scoreless innings of action.

Jack Baldwin, Connor Haag, Caron and Isaac O’Rielley had two hits apiece to lead the Braves.

Olentangy Orange 7, Westerville North 1

David Hughes and Caden Konczak gave the Pioneers the lead for good with RBI hits in the second inning of Monday’s OCC showdown against the visiting Warriors.

Hughes finished with three hits and two RBI while Zane Lattig tossed five scoreless innings to pick up the win on the mound.

Hilliard Darby 10, Olentangy Berlin 2

The Bears made a 2-0 first-inning lead hold up through four, but the visiting Panthers erupted for six runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to cruise to an OCC win Monday in Delaware.

Mitch Herbst highlighted Berlin’s day at the plate, collecting three of the team’s four hits.

Groveport 4, Big Walnut 1

The Golden Eagles never got much going from the plate during Monday’s league loss to the visiting Cruisers.

Big Walnut scored its lone run in the fifth as Carson Becker singled home Brady Hershberger.

Worthington Kilbourne 7, Delaware Hayes 0

The Wolves limited the host Pacers to just three hits on the way to a league win Monday in Delaware.

The loss snapped what was a five-game winning streak for Hayes.

Alex Kelly, Zach Price and Nick Wildman had the Pacer hits.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/04/web1_delgazette-24.jpg