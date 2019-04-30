Jestadt lifts Pioneers to walk-off win

The Olentangy Orange softball team came up with three straight hits in the bottom of the seventh to notch a 4-3 OCC win over visiting Westerville South Tuesday in Lewis Center.

Kinleigh Hill started the rally with a two-out single before Alli Rubal singled to put the winning run in scoring position — a run that crossed home plate when Riley Jestadt doubled to lift the Pioneers to the walk-off win.

Rubal pitched the first six innings, allowing just one earned run, while Brenna Oliver finished things off with a scoreless seventh to earn the win.

Big Walnut 8, New Albany 6

Hailey Krinn broke a 6-6 tie with a two-run homer in the sixth to lift the Golden Eagles to a league win over the host Eagles Tuesday in New Albany.

Krinn finished a perfect 4-for-4 with the two RBI and three runs scored. Autumn Imhoff was also steady, finishing with a couple hits in the win, while Arielle Brown drove in a pair.

Imhoff got the win in the circle, allowing six runs (five earned) on 11 hits while striking out two and walking two in seven innings of action.

Buckeye Valley 6, Shelby 4

The Barons scored all the runs they would need in the first two innings, plating three in the first and two more in the second on the way to an MOAC win Tuesday in Delaware.

Lexi Richardson powered BV at the plate, finishing 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored. Rylee George and Cora Hollingsworth were also steady, finishing with two hits apiece, while Anika Craft earned the win in the circle.

Delaware Hayes 15, Worthington Kilbourne 6

The Pacers all but sealed the deal in the first inning, scoring nine times on the way to a lopsided league win over the host Wolves Tuesday in Worthington.

Bobbi Adams homered in the win while Kami Slayton, Haley Osborne and Myaih Cloud had three hits apiece.

Osborne earned the win in the circle, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out three and walking two in three innings of action. Katie Fleshman tossed the final four, allowing four runs on six hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

Westerville Central 9, Olentangy 4

The Braves scored three of their four runs in the seventh, but it wasn’t nearly enough as the host Warhawks used a fast start to earn the OCC win Tuesday afternoon.

Westerville Central scored three runs in the first inning and three more in the third to jump out to a big lead.

Payton Cox finished 3-for-3 with a homer, three RBI and a run scored to lead the Braves at the plate.

Hilliard Darby 5, Olentangy Berlin 1

The host Panthers held the Bears to just four hits en route to an OCC win Tuesday in Hilliard.

Heather Higgins had two of Berlin’s four hits.

Delaware Christian 13, Shekinah Christian 7

Claire Bowman had four hits, two RBI and three runs scored to lead the Eagles to a MOCAL win Tuesday on the road.

She also picked up the complete-game win in the circle, allowing seven runs (two earned) on eight hits while striking out 11 and walking two.

Emma Rindfuss and Katie Neuhart were also solid in the win, finishing with three hits apiece.

BASEBALL

Shelby broke the scoring seal with a run in the first inning, but Andy Anthony blanked the visitors the rest of the way to lead Buckeye Valley to a 5-1 MOAC win Tuesday afternoon.

Anthony allowed just the one run on five hits while striking out 10 and walking two in the complete-game win.

Mason Kurtz, Avery Rhodes and Hunter Moffatt led the Barons at the plate with two hits apiece. Fletcher Holquist was also steady, driving in two runs.

Big Walnut 2, Groveport 1

The Golden Eagles scored early and held off the host Cruisers late to notch a league win Tuesday in Groveport.

Big Walnut scored single tallies in the first and second innings. Neither team scored again until Groveport smoothed out the scoring summary with a run in the bottom of the seventh.

Carson Becker and Craig Norman knocked in the Eagles’ runs while Jakob Daniels pithed a complete game to earn the win on the mound. He allowed just the one run on five hits while striking out two and walking two.

Hilliard Bradley 5, Delaware Hayes 0

The Jaguars scored five times in the seventh to turn a scoreless tie into a league win Tuesday in Delaware.

Ethan Hazelton, Zach Price and Brennan Helcher led the Pacers at the plate with two hits apiece.

