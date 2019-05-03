Area standouts shine at Orange

Delaware Hayes’ Ari Avant, Olentangy Orange’s Grace Frye and Delaware Christian’s Lyssi Snouffer each won a pair of events to highlight the girls’ action at Friday’s Delaware County Championships in Lewis Center.

Avant swept the hurdle events, winning the 100 in 15.10 seconds and the 300 in 46.29 seconds; Snouffer, the top-ranked high jumper in the state, didn’t disappoint, winning her signature event with an effort of 5-06 before taking top honors in the long jump with a leap of 16-11.5; and Frye swept the throwing events, picking up first-place points in the discus and shot put with respective throws of 134-10 and 39-02.

Orange, which hosted the event, won the team title with 129.5 points. Olentangy Liberty was second with 109 and Big Walnut smoothed out the top three with 71. Olentangy (55.5), Buckeye Valley (54), Olentangy Berlin (41), Hayes (33), Delaware Christian (26) and Village Academy (8) smoothed out the scoring summary.

Of the nine teams in action, seven won at least one event.

Olentangy’s Muskan Arora won the 100-meter dash (12.80 seconds) while Kelsey Schuliger crossed the line first in the 400 (1:01.59) and Alexis Brookshire won the 3,200 (10:57.50), Big Walnut’s Hanna Pinkston won the 200-meter dash (26.68 seconds) and Orange’s Lindsay Ott joined Frye as an individual winner by taking top honors in the 800 (2:22.17). Liberty’s Linnea Kunesh, meanwhile, won the 1,600 (5:19.37) and Noelle Meeker nabbed county bragging rights in the pole vault (11-03).

The relays belonged to the champion Pioneers, who won three of the four. Orange took top honors in the 4×100 (Camille Barron, Ava Musgrove, Maya Patterson and Mackenzie Blendick) in 50.58 seconds, the 4×200 (Barron, Kylie Hanson, Abby Fulkner and Musgrove) in 1:49.58 and the 4×400 (Ott, Hanson, Frye and Allison Guagenti) in 4:10.97.

The Barons won the other, nabbing first-place points in the 4×800 as Chloe Dawson, Jia Radloff, Bailey Kreft and Ashley Beaty teamed up to finish in 9:47.43.

On the boys’ side, Liberty won the team title with 137.5 points while Orange and Olentangy finished second and third, respectively, with 135 and 78. Big Walnut and Hayes tied for fourth with 50, Berlin was sixth with 49.5, BV was seventh with 26 and Village Academy scored a point to finish eighth.

The Patriots padded their point total with wins from Jake Sincek in the 110 hurdles (15.80 seconds) and Gavin Smith in the long jump (22-01.75).

The Pioneers got wins from Tommy Torres in the 100 (11.33 seconds), Christian Wright in the 200 (22.25 seconds), Alex Kenish in the 400 (49.83 seconds) and Andrew Schroff in the 800 (1:56.62).

Hayes’ Orion Ward won the 300 hurdles (41.46 seconds).

Sam Holt won the 1,600 (4:30.78), Carter Schaefer took top honors in the 3,200 (9:55.71) and Cade Carter won the pole vault (14-03) to boost the Braves.

Big Walnut was powered by Mark Ruffing and Jackson Podraza. Ruffing won the discus and shot put with respective throws of 126-08 and 47.02.75 and Podraza won the high jump with an effort of 6-0.

Liberty won the 4×100 relay (43.68 seconds) while Orange won the 4×200 (1:30.83), 4×400 (3:27.57) and 4×800 (8:18.45).

Olentangy’s Muskan Arora, left, Liberty’s Jessie Barna, center, and Big Walnut’s Hanna Pinkston compete in the 100-meter dash during Friday’s Delaware County Championships at Olentangy Orange. Arora, Barna and Pinkston finished first, second and third, respectively. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/05/web1_IMG_9866.jpeg Olentangy’s Muskan Arora, left, Liberty’s Jessie Barna, center, and Big Walnut’s Hanna Pinkston compete in the 100-meter dash during Friday’s Delaware County Championships at Olentangy Orange. Arora, Barna and Pinkston finished first, second and third, respectively. Ben Stroup | Gazette Delaware Christian’s Lyssi Snouffer competes in the high jump during Friday’s Delaware County Championships at Olentangy Orange. She won the high jump and long jump with respective efforts of 5-06 and 16-11.5. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/05/web1_IMG_9832.jpeg Delaware Christian’s Lyssi Snouffer competes in the high jump during Friday’s Delaware County Championships at Olentangy Orange. She won the high jump and long jump with respective efforts of 5-06 and 16-11.5. Ben Stroup | Gazette

Pioneer girls, Patriot boys take team titles