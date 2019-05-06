DCS cruises in tourney opener

The Delaware Christian softball team scored at least one run in four straight innings to pull away for a 7-1 Division IV district tournament win over visiting Grove City Christian Monday in Delaware.

With the win, the eighth-seeded Eagles will take on top-seeded Danville in Wednesday’s second round.

DCS broke the scoring seal with a run in the second inning before adding two in the third, another in the fourth and three in the fifth.

Grove City Christian, meanwhile, smoothed out the scoring summary with a run in the sixth.

Elizabeth Ringley had a game-best two RBI in the win while Claire Bowman had a hit, walked twice and scored two runs. Other Delaware Christian standouts included Eden Marquis and Emma Rindfuss, who each had a hit, an RBI and a run scored.

Bowman picked up the win in the circle, allowing an unearned run on three hits while striking out eight and walking just one in seven innings of work.

Olentangy 8, Hamilton Township 3

The Braves scored three runs in the first and never looked back en route to a Division I district tournament win over the host Rangers Monday afternoon.

Olentangy added two runs in the fourth, two more in the fifth and another in the seventh to put the finishing touches on the opening-round win. Next up, the 25th-seeded Braves will travel to fourth-seeded Groveport Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Brooke Wells led Olentangy at the plate, finishing 4-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored. Emily Bullock was also solid, driving in a pair, while Olivia Davidson scored three times.

Brynn Kibler earned the complete-game win in the circle, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out three and walking three.

Olentangy Liberty 1, Cardington 0

Sammy Leonhardt finished a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate and Jordan Scheiderer drove in the game’s lone run in the second inning as the Patriots edged the visiting Pirates Monday in Powell.

Katelyn Wilhelm took care of the rest, limiting Cardington to two hits while striking out 17 in the complete-game shutout.

Also: Olentangy Orange 11, Dublin Scioto 7 (tournament); Westerville North 1, Big Walnut 0 (regular season)

BASEBALL

Jacob Moeller and Chris Nash had two hits apiece and Tyler Euton drove in three runs to lead Olentangy Berlin to a convincing 13-3, five-inning win over visiting Worthington Kilbourne Monday in Delaware.

Adam Wallace got the win on the mound, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out three in five innings of action.

Delaware Hayes 3, Dublin Jerome 0

Zach Price was sharp on the mound, allowing just three hits while striking out six en route to a complete-game shutout Monday in Dublin.

Jacob Molina and Kevin Brown, meanwhile, led the Pacers at the plate, finishing with four of their team’s six hits (two apiece).

Buckeye Valley 8, River Valley 0

Zach Mitchell tossed a gem, allowing just four hits while striking out 11 as the Barons blanked the visiting Vikings Monday in Delaware.

Mitchell pitched the first 6.2 innings before Hunter Moffatt threw one pitch to record the game’s final out.

Mason Kurtz powered BV at the plate, finishing 4-for-4 with two runs and two RBI. Avery Rhodes, Ben Atiyeh and Logan Adkins were solid as well, each collecting two hits in the win.

Olentangy Liberty 18, Westerville North 2

Brennan Rowe and Jack Metzger had three hits apiece as the Patriots cruised past the visiting Warriors Monday in Powell.

Metzger had a home run, five RBI and two runs to go with his hits while Rowe drove in a pair and scored twice.

Ben Wenner got the win on the mound, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits in four innings of action.

Also: Olentangy 7, Westerville Central 6

BOYS TENNIS

Big Walnut 4, Westerville North 1; Delaware Hayes 4, Westerville Central 1; Columbus Academy 3, Olentangy Orange 2

