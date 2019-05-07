Pacers finish strong in 6-1 win

The Dublin Jerome baseball team scored the game’s first run in the top of the second, but host Delaware Hayes plated the next six, including five in the sixth to break things open on the way to a 6-1 OCC win Tuesday afternoon.

Cory Richardson tossed six strong innings to pick up the win on the mound, allowing an unearned run on seven hits while striking out seven and walking just one.

Ethan Hazelton, Zach Price, Alex Kelly and Richardson led the way at the plate, finishing with two hits apiece. Price and Richardson also added two RBI each in the win.

Buckeye Valley 5, Galion 1

Andy Anthony had two hits and scored twice and Ben Atiyeh struck out five in a complete-game effort to lead the Barons past the Tigers in MOAC action Tuesday in Galion.

Avery Rhodes, Evan Ulrich and Logan Adkins had a hit and an RBI apiece for BV, which scored two runs in the second and two in the third to take control.

New Albany 2, Big Walnut 1

The Golden Eagles evened things 1-1 with a run in the third, but the host Eagles responded with one of their own in the bottom half and made it hold up en route to an OCC win Tuesday in New Albany.

Sam Medley had two hits and an RBI to lead Big Walnut at the plate.

Olentangy Berlin 4, Worthington Kilbourne 3

The Bears scored three in the fifth and another in the sixth on the way to an OCC win Tuesday in Worthington.

The Wolves made things interesting in the bottom of the seventh, scoring twice before getting the tying run to third with one out, but Chris Nash coaxed back-to-back groundouts to secure the complete-game win on the mound.

Jacob Moeller, Mitch Herbst and Mac Moore had two hits apiece for Berlin while Jacob Lewis drove in a pair.

Olentangy Liberty 11, Westerville South 9

The Patriots rallied late, scoring a combined five runs in the last two innings to escape with a league win over the host Wildcats Tuesday in Westerville.

Brian Yamokoski had two hits, three RBI and two runs scored for Liberty. Craig Lutwen and Justin Nelson also had two hits in the win — a win which gave the Patriots sole possession of first place in the OCC-Buckeye Division with two games to play.

Also: Westerville Central 5, Olentangy Orange 3; Olentangy 3, Westerville North 1

BOYS TENNIS

Delaware Hayes won on all three singles courts and picked up another victory at first doubles to knock off Marysville 4-1 in non-league action Tuesday afternoon.

Pacer winners included Kyle Klumpp (6-2, 6-0 at first singles), Sam Bonofiglio (6-1, 6-0 at second singles), Aidan Sarna (6-4, 6-2 at third singles) and the duo of Eric Puthoff and Ryder Kardas (6-3, 6-3 at first doubles).

Also: Hilliard Darby 3, Big Walnut 2; Shelby 4, Buckeye Valley 1

SOFTBALL

Highland 12, Big Walnut 8

GIRLS LACROSSE

Thomas Worthington 14, Olentangy 13

BOYS LACROSSE

DeSales 11, Olentangy Orange 4

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Olentangy Berlin def. Delaware Hayes 27-25, 18-25, 25-16, 25-19

