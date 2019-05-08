Pacers roll into district semifinals

Haley Osborne and Katie Fleshman combined to toss a perfect game as the third-seeded Delaware Hayes softball team rolled to an 11-0, five-inning win over 33rd-seeded Walnut Ridge in the second round of the Division I district tournament Wednesday in Delaware.

Osborne worked the first four innings, striking out the first nine batters she faced. She finished with 10 for the game.

Fleshman then sealed the deal with a 1-2-3 fifth.

The Pacer offense took care of the rest. They scored at least one run in all four of their plate appearances, including five in the first. Lexi Mattix and Kami Slayton had two hits apiece. Mattix and Chloe Barton knocked in two runs each and Judea Wilson scored three times in the win.

Next up, Hayes will take on 12th-seeded Grove City in Monday’s district semifinal. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. at a site to be determined.

Pickerington North 14, Olentangy Orange 2, 5 inn.

The 28th-seeded Pioneers scored the game’s first two runs in the first, but the 27th-seeded Panthers plated five in the bottom half and eight more in the second on the way to a lopsided Division I district tournament win Wednesday in Pickerington.

Teresa Hawk and Brenna Oliver knocked in Orange’s runs.

Groveport 9, Olentangy 2

The 25th-seeded Braves didn’t get anything going until it was too late, scoring two runs in the seventh to smooth out the scoring summary in a Division I district tournament loss to the fourth-seeded Cruisers Wednesday in Groveport.

Emily Scott doubled home Emily Bullock and Cara Wilson to account for the Olentangy scoring.

Lexi Wright had a game-best three hits to lead Groveport while Lanie White and Kendyll Cahill had two RBI each.

Danville 16, Delaware Christian 0, 5 inn.

Sammie Lavender and Camie Newbold combined on a no-hitter as the top-seeded Blue Devils rolled past the eighth-seeded Eagles in the second round of the Division IV district tournament Wednesday in Danville.

Lavender, Kaitlyn Briggs and McKinley Alberts all homered in the win.

Galion 8, Buckeye Valley 2

Lilly Irvine tied things up with an RBI double in the fourth, but the visiting Tigers answered with two runs in the fifth and never looked back Wednesday in Delaware.

Paige Milhon also drove in a run for BV.

BASEBALL

If you like back-and-fourth baseball, Wednesday’s game between Delaware Hayes and host Olentangy Berlin was the game for you.

After the Pacers scored two runs in the top of the seventh to take a 12-10 lead, Adam Wallace singled home Jacob Lewis to cap a three-run bottom half and lead the Bears to a walk-off win.

After both teams scored single tallies in the first, Berlin broke out in front with a four-run second. Hayes took charge with three in the fifth and four in the sixth, opening up a 10-7 lead, but the Bears evened things with three of their own in the bottom half.

Chris Nash led Berlin with four RBI while Lewis had three hits and scored three times.

Zach Price, Alex Kelly, Nick Wildman and Cory Richardson led the Pacers with three hits apiece, with Richardson adding a team-leading four RBI.

Big Walnut 10 Franklin Heights 0, 5 inn.

Caleb Meade had three RBI and pitched three innings of one-hit ball to get the win on the mound as the Golden Eagles rolled to a league win over the visiting Falcons Wednesday in Sunbury.

Carson Becker and Ryne Conley were also solid, finishing with two hits apiece.

Galion 5, Buckeye Valley 3

The Barons scored three in the fourth to take a brief lead, but the visiting Tigers regained control with two in the fifth before adding an insurance run in the seventh to cap Wednesday MOAC win in Delaware.

Evan Ulrich, Andy Eurez and Logan Adkins led BV with two hits each.

Olentangy Liberty 12, Westerville Central 9

Justin Nelson went 3-for-3, Brennan Rowe had a homer and Mitchell Okuley and Andrew Rodriguez had two hits and three RBI apiece as the Patriots used a balanced offensive attack to notch an OCC win over the Warhawks Wednesday in Westerville.

With the win, Liberty clinched at least a share of the OCC-Buckeye Division title.

Olentangy Orange 10, Olentangy 0

The Pioneers scored four runs in the fifth, four more in the sixth and two in the seventh to turn a scoreless game into a lopsided win over the visiting Braves Wednesday in Lewis Center.

Orange’s Caden Konczak had two hits, two runs and two RBI in the win while Connor McCulty was 2-for-2 at the plate for Olentangy.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Sydney Onega scored 12 goals to lead Bishop Hartley to an 18-16 win over Delaware Hayes Wednesday night.

The Pacers got four goals and an assist from Josie Derstine. Piper Adkins also scored four times while Madison Bricker finished with three goals and an assist.

BOYS LACROSSE

Olentangy Liberty 18, Olentangy Berlin 5

BOYS TENNIS

Big Walnut 5, Westerville Central 0; Marion Local 3, Buckeye Valley 2

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/05/web1_delgazette-4.jpg