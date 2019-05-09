Dawson, Marstiller win MOAC titles

Chloe Dawson won a pair of events and Isaiah Marstiller took top honors in the pole vault to lead the Buckeye Valley track and field teams at Tuesday and Thursday’s Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Championships at Marion Harding.

Dawson was a force in the distance events, winning the girls 1,600 and 3,200 in respective times of 5:14.93 and 11:20.48. She edged Ontario’s Ellie Maurer and Anna Gregg in the shorter race. Maurer finished a fraction of a second behind Dawson, closing second in 5:15.41, while Gregg was a close third with an effort of 5:15.98.

Dawson won the 3,200 with a little more room to spare. Her time was nearly 10 seconds better than that of Ontario’s Grace Maurer, who finished second in 11:29.29.

Marstiller picked up the Barons’ lone MOAC crown on the boys side, winning the pole vault with an effort of 13-0. Pleasant’s Wyatt Wells also cleared 13-0, but finished second with more failed attempts.

Chloe Gibson was also solid, finishing second in the girls long jump with an effort of 15-09.50. Only Galion’s Jalyn Oswald, who finished with a mark of 16-01.25, was better.

BV’s other top-three finishes belonged to Charlie Daily, who was third in the boys 400 with a time of 52.41 seconds; Perfus Blosser, who finished third in the 300 hurdles in 42.64 seconds; Ashley Beatty, who was third in the girls 800 with an effort of 2:25.30; the girls 4×800, 4×400 and 4×100 relay teams, which closed third in respective times of in 9:56.17, 4:10.98 and 52.44 seconds; and the boys 4×800 relay team, which crossed the line third in 8:49.29.

Overall, the Buckeye Valley girls finished third with 94 points. Galion won the team title with 153.50 while Ontario finished second with 120.50.

BV’s boys were sixth with 65.50 points.

BOYS TENNIS

Delaware Hayes’ Kyle Klumpp and Sam Bonofiglio made some noise on the first day of the Division I sectional tournament Thursday at Pickerington Central, winning three matches apiece to earn spots in this weekend’s semifinals and punch tickets to the upcoming district tournament.

Klumpp started the day with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Worthington Kilbourne’s Shevish Sankar before knocking off Pickerington Central’s Arya John-Samuel 6-0, 6-0 and Gahanna’s Nick Wunderlin 6-1, 6-1.

Bonofiglio, meanwhile, opened with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Canal Winchester’s Connor Clark. He followed that up with a 6-0, 6-1 win over a Pickerington Central opponent and a 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 win over Westerville South’s Anthony Vilardo in the quarterfinals.

Next up, the two will play each other for district seeding in Saturday’s semifinals.

GIRLS LACROSSE

DeSales 19, Olentangy Berlin 3

BOYS LACROSSE

Buckeye Valley 10, Westerville North 9

