Pioneers, Golden Eagles win league titles

The Olentangy Orange girls and boys track and field teams earned league titles over the weekend, finishing with 163.50 and 139 points, respectively, at the OCC-Buckeye Division Championships held Wednesday through Saturday at Hilliard Davidson High School.

The Pioneer girls were powered in part by their relay teams. The 4×100 quartet of Brenda Agyekum, Camille Barron, Maya Patterson and Mackenzie Blendick won a conference crown in 49.30 seconds while the 4×800 team of Lindsay Ott, Abby Schroff, Paige Benecke and Allison Guagenti won in 9:31.68.

Grace Frye also won a pair of events, taking top honors in the long jump (16-03.75) and discus (129-07).

The boys, meanwhile, got wins from Tommy Torres in the 100 (11.13 seconds), Alex Kenish in the 800 (1:54.68), Andrew Schroff in the 1,600 (league-record 4:16.49) and Jaeschel Acheampong in the long jump (OCC-record 23-08.25). Orange also earned a win in the 4×400 relay as Christian Wright, Schroff, Corey Barr and Kenish teamed up to finish in a Buckeye-Division record (3:23.36).

Olentangy and Olentangy Liberty were also in action. The Olentangy girls and boys finished fourth with respective point totals of 52 and 77. Liberty, meanwhile, got a runner-up showing from the boys (136) and a third-place finish from the girls (106.50).

The Braves were boosted by Alexis Brookshire, who picked up a league title in the girls 1,600 (5:05.24) and nabbed runner-up honors in the 800 (2:17.08); Carter Schaefer, who won the boys 3,200 (9:53.14); and Luke Murdock, who won the boys long jump (6-01).

The Patriots, finally, got first-place points from Gracie Sprankle, Noelle Meeker and Mollie Kunar on the girls side. Sprankle won the 3,200 in a Buckeye-Division record 11:09.52, Meeker won the pole vault with an effort of 11-0 — beating Orange’s Sara Borton in a jump-off — and Kunar won the shot put with a heave of 39-06.

Matthew Onate and Luke Bendick led the Liberty boys, winning the 200 (21.96 seconds) and pole vault (Buckeye-Division record 15-09), respectively. The Patriots also won the 4×100 relay (43.80 seconds) and 4×800 relay (8:09.39).

OCC-Capital Championships

The Big Walnut girls track and field team won a league title and the boys finished fourth at the OCC-Capital Championships hosted by Groveport Madison High School Thursday through Saturday.

The Golden Eagle girls got wins from Colbi Borland in the 1,600 (5:18.92) and 3,200 (11:47.28), Kaley Rammelsberg in the high jump (5-01), Grace Salloum in the discus (99-04) and Cindy Serna in the 300 hurdles (48.11 seconds).

They also won the 4×800 relay as Borland, Adelee Gartner, Alina Pecci and Grace Grunewald combined to finish in 9:57.52.

The boys were boosted by Caleb Ramey, Jackson Podraza and Mitchell Truax. Ramey won the long jump (20-09.50), Podraza took top honors in the high jump (6-03) and finished second in the 800 (2:05.56) and Truax was first in the pole vault (12-06).

OCC-Cardinal Championships

Luke Walden won the boys pole vault to become Olentangy Berlin’s first individual OCC champion at the OCC-Cardinal Division Championships Wednesday through Saturday at Hilliard Davidson High School.

The sophomore cleared 13-06.

Delaware Hayes’ Orion Ward also picked up a league title, winning the long jump (22-06).

On the girls’ side, Ari Avant led the Pacers with a second-place finish in the 100 hurdles (15.34 seconds) while the Bears’ Maggie Conrad finished second in the pole vault (8-06).

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/05/web1_delgazette-8.jpg