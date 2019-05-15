Big 2nd inning helps Patriots advance

The fourth-seeded Olentangy Liberty baseball team set the tone with an eight-run second inning to take a lead it parlayed into an 11-1, five-inning Division I district tournament win over visiting Marion Harding Wednesday in Powell.

Brennan Rowe had a bases-clearing double to key the big inning. Corbin Parrish added an RBI triple and Michael Atkinson, AJ Rausch, Jack Metzger and Craig Lutwen had RBI singles.

The 31st-seeded Presidents got on the board in the fourth, but the Patriots answered with three more in the bottom half to all but seal the deal.

Rausch, Brian Yamokoski and Metzger finished with three hits apiece, with Metzger equaling Rowe for the game-high in RBI with three.

Metzger was steady on the mound as well, allowing an unearned run on two hits while striking out two and walking two in four innings of action.

Next up, Liberty will take on 21st-seeded Canal Winchester in Monday’s district semifinal. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m. at a site to be announced.

Marysville 8, Big Walnut 1

The Golden Eagles took an early lead with a run in the top of the first, but didn’t score again during Wednesday’s Division I district tournament game in Marysville.

The 14th-seeded Monarchs evened things up with a run in the third and took the lead for good with two in the fourth. They added another in the fifth and four in the sixth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Ryne Conley led the 26th-seeded Golden Eagles at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with their only RBI. Nathan Lawyer, Jakob Daniels, Matt Evans and Jacob Krous also had hits in the season-ending setback.

Hilliard Darby 7, Olentangy 0

Connor Maruniak tossed a two-hit shutout to lead the host Panthers to a Division I district tournament win over the visiting Braves Wednesday afternoon in Hilliard.

Sutton Bucci and Jace Middleton collected Olentangy’s hits.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Bexley 14, Big Walnut 13

