Barons, Bears fall in D-II tourney

Logan Adkins scored on a wild pitch, staking the Buckeye Valley baseball team to a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning, but host Highland scored four in the bottom half on the way to a 4-1 win in the second round of the Division II district tournament Thursday afternoon.

Adkins worked a one-out walk to get the 10th-seeded Barons going. Andy Anthony followed it up with a walk of his own, putting runners at first and second, and the two advanced on a wild pitch.

The second wild pitch of the at-bat broke the scoring summary, but it was all the Barons (15-9) were able to muster against Mack Anglin, who tossed a no-hitter and struck out 13 to lead the sixth-seeded Fighting Scots (18-7) to the win.

Licking Valley 2, Olentangy Berlin 0

Chris Nash was sharp for the 11th-seeded Bears (15-13), allowing just three hits in six solid innings, but Logan Bragg was even better as the host Panthers escaped with a win in the second round of the Division II district tournament Thursday in Newark.

Bragg allowed just two hits — singles by Jacob Moeller and Daniel Helmers — while striking out four in the complete-game win.

A couple unearned runs proved to be the difference. Fifth-seeded Licking Valley (20-8) scored the only run it would need on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth. The Panthers added an insurance run in the sixth, again on a wild pitch.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Delaware Hayes put together a pair of dominant halves to cruise to a 21-6 non-league win over Marysville Thursday night.

The Pacers, who got a game-best five goals and two assists from Piper Adkins, outscored the Monarchs 12-4 in the first half and 9-2 in the second.

Nicole Klabus was also solid, finishing with four goals in the win, while Morgan Miller found the back of the net three times.

Gabrielle Weckerley had eight saves in the Hayes goal.

Hartley 19, Olentangy Berlin 12

Andi Henry poured in a team-leading five goals and Libby Cuckler added four of her own, but it wasn’t enough enough as the host Hawks ended what was a solid first season for the Bears with a regional tournament win Thursday in Columbus.

