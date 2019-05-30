Thomas, Ross recognized with OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Awards

COLUMBUS – Delaware Hayes softball coach Mark Thomas and Olentangy hockey coach Mike Ross were named Ohio High School Athletic Association Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award winners, it was announced by the OHSAA.
Throughout the 2018-19 school year, the coaches associations of the sports sanctioned by the OHSAA had the opportunity to select one of their own to be recognized. Recipients will be honored during the state tournament of their respective sport, which will be today in Akron for Thomas, or at their annual coaches clinic.
Individuals selected reflect the values of sportsmanship, ethics and integrity through their professional responsibilities and are role models for others.
Other coaches who received OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Awards during the 2018-19 school year include:
Girls Sports
Marianne Sahms, Girls Golf, Cincinnati Ursuline Academy
Jerry Marshall, Girls Cross Country, Massillon Perry
Ruchelle Dunwoody, Volleyball, Oxford Talawanda
Sarah Hodgson, Girls Soccer, Hanoverton United
Allison Kinniard, Field Hockey, Lancaster
Dave Eisenstein, Girls Swimming and Diving, Toledo St. Ursula Academy
Amber Calvert, Gymnastics, Marysville
Adam Priefer, Girls Basketball, Centerville
Gail Maundrell, Girls Tennis, Cincinnati Turpin
Colleen Keller, Girls Track and Field, Warren Lordstown
Rob Reynolds, Girls Lacrosse, Cincinnati Turpin
Boys Sports
Brian Unk, Boys Golf, Columbus St. Charles
Rick Huffman, Boys Soccer, Orwell Grand Valley
Chris Zuercher, Boys Cross Country, Shelby
Vince Trombetti, Football, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne
Adam Hoon, Wrestling, Bedford
Anthony Petruzzi, Boys Swimming and Diving, Medina
Matt Combs, Boys Basketball, Mc Arthur Vinton County
Kevin Bruin, Boys Tennis, Lima Central Catholic
Dustin Young, Boys Track and Field, Zanesville Maysville
Chuck Laumann, Baseball, Cincinnati Oak Hills
Mike Riffee, Boys Lacrosse, Worthington Kilbourne