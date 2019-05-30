Thomas, Ross recognized with OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Awards

COLUMBUS – Delaware Hayes softball coach Mark Thomas and Olentangy hockey coach Mike Ross were named Ohio High School Athletic Association Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award winners, it was announced by the OHSAA.

Throughout the 2018-19 school year, the coaches associations of the sports sanctioned by the OHSAA had the opportunity to select one of their own to be recognized. Recipients will be honored during the state tournament of their respective sport, which will be today in Akron for Thomas, or at their annual coaches clinic.

Individuals selected reflect the values of sportsmanship, ethics and integrity through their professional responsibilities and are role models for others.

Other coaches who received OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Awards during the 2018-19 school year include:

Girls Sports

Marianne Sahms, Girls Golf, Cincinnati Ursuline Academy

Jerry Marshall, Girls Cross Country, Massillon Perry

Ruchelle Dunwoody, Volleyball, Oxford Talawanda

Sarah Hodgson, Girls Soccer, Hanoverton United

Allison Kinniard, Field Hockey, Lancaster

Dave Eisenstein, Girls Swimming and Diving, Toledo St. Ursula Academy

Amber Calvert, Gymnastics, Marysville

Adam Priefer, Girls Basketball, Centerville

Gail Maundrell, Girls Tennis, Cincinnati Turpin

Colleen Keller, Girls Track and Field, Warren Lordstown

Rob Reynolds, Girls Lacrosse, Cincinnati Turpin

Boys Sports

Brian Unk, Boys Golf, Columbus St. Charles

Rick Huffman, Boys Soccer, Orwell Grand Valley

Chris Zuercher, Boys Cross Country, Shelby

Vince Trombetti, Football, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne

Adam Hoon, Wrestling, Bedford

Anthony Petruzzi, Boys Swimming and Diving, Medina

Matt Combs, Boys Basketball, Mc Arthur Vinton County

Kevin Bruin, Boys Tennis, Lima Central Catholic

Dustin Young, Boys Track and Field, Zanesville Maysville

Chuck Laumann, Baseball, Cincinnati Oak Hills

Mike Riffee, Boys Lacrosse, Worthington Kilbourne

Recipients selected by coaches associations during 2018-19 school year