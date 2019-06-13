OHSAA announces football regions; new volleyball, soccer and basketball divisions

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the football region assignments for the upcoming 2019 season, along with the new divisional breakdowns in volleyball, soccer and basketball.

Delaware Hayes, Olentangy Orange and Olentangy Liberty will again compete in Division I in football. They’ll be in different regions, though. The Pacers were assigned to Region 2 while the Pioneers and Patriots will play in Region 3.

Big Walnut, Olentangy and Olentangy Berlin are each in Division II, Region 7. The Golden Eagles and Braves are back in D-II for the second straight year while the Bears are making the jump from D-III.

Buckeye Valley, meanwhile, will remain in Division III. The Barons will compete in Region 11 with a handful of Columbus City League teams (Eastmoor Academy, Beechcroft, Independence, South and Centennial), area foes (Bexley, Bishop Hartley, Jonathan Alder and Bishop Watterson) and a handful of others (Athens, London, Tri-Valley and Zanesville to name a few).

As for soccer, volleyball and basketball, all the Delaware County teams except Buckeye Valley, Delaware Christian and Village Academy will compete in Division I. The Barons will be in D-II while DCS and Village Academy will again compete in Division III.

The official start date for football, soccer and volleyball practice is Aug. 1. The regular season begins Aug. 16 for soccer and volleyball and Aug. 26 for football (first Friday is Aug. 30).

Girls basketball practice begins Oct. 25, with the regular season beginning Nov. 22. Boys basketball practice begins Nov. 1, with the regular season beginning Nov. 27.

