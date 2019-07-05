Posted on by

Golf outings on par for summer


By Gary Budzak - gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

photo

DELAWARE COUNTY GOLF COURSES

Arrowhead Lakes Golf Club

580 N Walnut St, Galena, OH 43021

740-965-5422

Bent Tree Golf Club

Sunbury, OH 43074

740-965-5140

Big Walnut Golf Course

6683 N State Route 61, Sunbury, OH 43074

740-524-8642

Blackhawk Golf Club

8830 Dustin Rd, Galena, OH 43021

740-965-1042

Delaware Golf Club

3329 Columbus Pike, Delaware, OH 43015

740-362-2582

Double Eagle Club

6025 Cheshire Rd, Galena, Ohio 43021

740-548-7799

Glenross Golf Club

231 Club House Dr, Delaware, OH 43015

740-657-3752

Hidden Valley Golf Course

580 W William St, Delaware, OH 43015

740-203-1470

Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club

3737 Village Club Dr, Powell, OH 43065

740-881-6500

Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club Turf Center

7629 Woodcutter Dr, Powell, OH 43065

740-881-3861

Little Bear Golf Club

1940 Little Bear Loop, Lewis Center, OH 43035

740-548-8532

Mill Creek Golf Club

7259 Penn Rd, Ostrander, OH 43061

740-666-7711

Northstar Golf Club

1150 Wilson Rd, Sunbury, OH 43074

740-524-4653

Oakhaven Golf Club

2871 U.S. Highway 23 N, Delaware, OH 43015

740-363-9900

Royal American Links

3300 Miller Paul Rd, Galena, OH 43021

740-965-1215

Royal American Links Golf Club

3098 Miller Paul Rd, Galena, OH 43021

740-965-3715

Safari Golf Club

4853 Powell Rd, Powell, OH 43065

614-645-3444

Safari Golf Club

4850 Powell Rd, Powell, OH 43065

614-645-3444

Scioto Reserve Country Club

7383 Scioto Pkwy, Powell, OH 43065

740-881-9082

Wedgewood Golf & Country Club

9600 Wedgewood Blvd, Powell, OH 43065

614-793-9600

Golfers will tell you anytime is a good time to play, no matter how hot or humid it may get. Add in a good cause, and you’ve got a hole-in-one.

Here’s a few fundraisers we know of going on this summer in Delaware County. If we’ve missed one, we hope you’ll give us a mulligan — and information on the event we can get into a future edition of The Gazette.

• The 2019 Little Brown Jug Junior Golf Classic tournament is scheduled for July 6 at the city of Delaware’s Hidden Valley Golf Course. The golf classic is open to all youth ages 7-17, and there is a small entry fee.

Registration forms are available at the Hidden Valley Golf Course clubhouse (580 W. William St.), on the Hidden Valley website, and on the Delaware County Kiwanis Club website, www.delawarekiwanis.com.

Ed Schlote, of the local Kiwanis Club, said last year the group’s mission is to change the world by “serving children, one child and one community at a time.” He added that the golf classic is one of several projects the club sponsors that’s “focused on youth, strengthening families, and serving the community.”

“We also invite Delaware County businesses and residents to plan on ways to support the tournament through monetary or prize donations,” Schlote continued. “Any and all proceeds from Kiwanis events are used to support Kiwanis projects.”

In 2017, 60 young people participated in the Little Brown Jug Junior Golf Classic, which required the event to be divided into two flights. The event wouldn’t be possible, he added, without the support of the City of Delaware, which works with the club to give it a location to host the tournament.

For more information about the tournament, contact Edward Schlote at eschlote@gmail.com.

• You may have seen the sign as you drive by the Humane Society of Delaware County. Putts Fore Paws registration is already sold out. The event is July 15 at the Medallion Club in Westerville. Celebrity golfers include former Ohio State football players, and local television and radio personalities.

• The 11th annual Sunbury/Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 2 at Royal American Golf Links. There will be a shotgun start following the chamber’s quarterly breakfast. For more information, call 740-965-2860 or visit the chamber’s website.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/07/web1_DSCF4935.jpgGary Budzak | The Gazette

By Gary Budzak

gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

DELAWARE COUNTY GOLF COURSES

Arrowhead Lakes Golf Club

580 N Walnut St, Galena, OH 43021

740-965-5422

Bent Tree Golf Club

Sunbury, OH 43074

740-965-5140

Big Walnut Golf Course

6683 N State Route 61, Sunbury, OH 43074

740-524-8642

Blackhawk Golf Club

8830 Dustin Rd, Galena, OH 43021

740-965-1042

Delaware Golf Club

3329 Columbus Pike, Delaware, OH 43015

740-362-2582

Double Eagle Club

6025 Cheshire Rd, Galena, Ohio 43021

740-548-7799

Glenross Golf Club

231 Club House Dr, Delaware, OH 43015

740-657-3752

Hidden Valley Golf Course

580 W William St, Delaware, OH 43015

740-203-1470

Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club

3737 Village Club Dr, Powell, OH 43065

740-881-6500

Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club Turf Center

7629 Woodcutter Dr, Powell, OH 43065

740-881-3861

Little Bear Golf Club

1940 Little Bear Loop, Lewis Center, OH 43035

740-548-8532

Mill Creek Golf Club

7259 Penn Rd, Ostrander, OH 43061

740-666-7711

Northstar Golf Club

1150 Wilson Rd, Sunbury, OH 43074

740-524-4653

Oakhaven Golf Club

2871 U.S. Highway 23 N, Delaware, OH 43015

740-363-9900

Royal American Links

3300 Miller Paul Rd, Galena, OH 43021

740-965-1215

Royal American Links Golf Club

3098 Miller Paul Rd, Galena, OH 43021

740-965-3715

Safari Golf Club

4853 Powell Rd, Powell, OH 43065

614-645-3444

Safari Golf Club

4850 Powell Rd, Powell, OH 43065

614-645-3444

Scioto Reserve Country Club

7383 Scioto Pkwy, Powell, OH 43065

740-881-9082

Wedgewood Golf & Country Club

9600 Wedgewood Blvd, Powell, OH 43065

614-793-9600

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.