Golf outings on par for summer

DELAWARE COUNTY GOLF COURSES
Arrowhead Lakes Golf Club
580 N Walnut St, Galena, OH 43021
740-965-5422
Bent Tree Golf Club
Sunbury, OH 43074
740-965-5140
Big Walnut Golf Course
6683 N State Route 61, Sunbury, OH 43074
740-524-8642
Blackhawk Golf Club
8830 Dustin Rd, Galena, OH 43021
740-965-1042
Delaware Golf Club
3329 Columbus Pike, Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-2582
Double Eagle Club
6025 Cheshire Rd, Galena, Ohio 43021
740-548-7799
Glenross Golf Club
231 Club House Dr, Delaware, OH 43015
740-657-3752
Hidden Valley Golf Course
580 W William St, Delaware, OH 43015
740-203-1470
Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club
3737 Village Club Dr, Powell, OH 43065
740-881-6500
Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club Turf Center
7629 Woodcutter Dr, Powell, OH 43065
740-881-3861
Little Bear Golf Club
1940 Little Bear Loop, Lewis Center, OH 43035
740-548-8532
Mill Creek Golf Club
7259 Penn Rd, Ostrander, OH 43061
740-666-7711
Northstar Golf Club
1150 Wilson Rd, Sunbury, OH 43074
740-524-4653
Oakhaven Golf Club
2871 U.S. Highway 23 N, Delaware, OH 43015
740-363-9900
Royal American Links
3300 Miller Paul Rd, Galena, OH 43021
740-965-1215
Royal American Links Golf Club
3098 Miller Paul Rd, Galena, OH 43021
740-965-3715
Safari Golf Club
4853 Powell Rd, Powell, OH 43065
614-645-3444
Safari Golf Club
4850 Powell Rd, Powell, OH 43065
614-645-3444
Scioto Reserve Country Club
7383 Scioto Pkwy, Powell, OH 43065
740-881-9082
Wedgewood Golf & Country Club
9600 Wedgewood Blvd, Powell, OH 43065
614-793-9600
Golfers will tell you anytime is a good time to play, no matter how hot or humid it may get. Add in a good cause, and you’ve got a hole-in-one.
Here’s a few fundraisers we know of going on this summer in Delaware County. If we’ve missed one, we hope you’ll give us a mulligan — and information on the event we can get into a future edition of The Gazette.
• The 2019 Little Brown Jug Junior Golf Classic tournament is scheduled for July 6 at the city of Delaware’s Hidden Valley Golf Course. The golf classic is open to all youth ages 7-17, and there is a small entry fee.
Registration forms are available at the Hidden Valley Golf Course clubhouse (580 W. William St.), on the Hidden Valley website, and on the Delaware County Kiwanis Club website, www.delawarekiwanis.com.
Ed Schlote, of the local Kiwanis Club, said last year the group’s mission is to change the world by “serving children, one child and one community at a time.” He added that the golf classic is one of several projects the club sponsors that’s “focused on youth, strengthening families, and serving the community.”
“We also invite Delaware County businesses and residents to plan on ways to support the tournament through monetary or prize donations,” Schlote continued. “Any and all proceeds from Kiwanis events are used to support Kiwanis projects.”
In 2017, 60 young people participated in the Little Brown Jug Junior Golf Classic, which required the event to be divided into two flights. The event wouldn’t be possible, he added, without the support of the City of Delaware, which works with the club to give it a location to host the tournament.
For more information about the tournament, contact Edward Schlote at eschlote@gmail.com.
• You may have seen the sign as you drive by the Humane Society of Delaware County. Putts Fore Paws registration is already sold out. The event is July 15 at the Medallion Club in Westerville. Celebrity golfers include former Ohio State football players, and local television and radio personalities.
• The 11th annual Sunbury/Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 2 at Royal American Golf Links. There will be a shotgun start following the chamber’s quarterly breakfast. For more information, call 740-965-2860 or visit the chamber’s website.
Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.