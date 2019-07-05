Golf outings on par for summer

Golfers will tell you anytime is a good time to play, no matter how hot or humid it may get. Add in a good cause, and you’ve got a hole-in-one.

Here’s a few fundraisers we know of going on this summer in Delaware County. If we’ve missed one, we hope you’ll give us a mulligan — and information on the event we can get into a future edition of The Gazette.

• The 2019 Little Brown Jug Junior Golf Classic tournament is scheduled for July 6 at the city of Delaware’s Hidden Valley Golf Course. The golf classic is open to all youth ages 7-17, and there is a small entry fee.

Registration forms are available at the Hidden Valley Golf Course clubhouse (580 W. William St.), on the Hidden Valley website, and on the Delaware County Kiwanis Club website, www.delawarekiwanis.com.

Ed Schlote, of the local Kiwanis Club, said last year the group’s mission is to change the world by “serving children, one child and one community at a time.” He added that the golf classic is one of several projects the club sponsors that’s “focused on youth, strengthening families, and serving the community.”

“We also invite Delaware County businesses and residents to plan on ways to support the tournament through monetary or prize donations,” Schlote continued. “Any and all proceeds from Kiwanis events are used to support Kiwanis projects.”

In 2017, 60 young people participated in the Little Brown Jug Junior Golf Classic, which required the event to be divided into two flights. The event wouldn’t be possible, he added, without the support of the City of Delaware, which works with the club to give it a location to host the tournament.

For more information about the tournament, contact Edward Schlote at eschlote@gmail.com.

• You may have seen the sign as you drive by the Humane Society of Delaware County. Putts Fore Paws registration is already sold out. The event is July 15 at the Medallion Club in Westerville. Celebrity golfers include former Ohio State football players, and local television and radio personalities.

• The 11th annual Sunbury/Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 2 at Royal American Golf Links. There will be a shotgun start following the chamber’s quarterly breakfast. For more information, call 740-965-2860 or visit the chamber’s website.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/07/web1_DSCF4935.jpg Gary Budzak | The Gazette

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

DELAWARE COUNTY GOLF COURSES Arrowhead Lakes Golf Club 580 N Walnut St, Galena, OH 43021 740-965-5422 Bent Tree Golf Club Sunbury, OH 43074 740-965-5140 Big Walnut Golf Course 6683 N State Route 61, Sunbury, OH 43074 740-524-8642 Blackhawk Golf Club 8830 Dustin Rd, Galena, OH 43021 740-965-1042 Delaware Golf Club 3329 Columbus Pike, Delaware, OH 43015 740-362-2582 Double Eagle Club 6025 Cheshire Rd, Galena, Ohio 43021 740-548-7799 Glenross Golf Club 231 Club House Dr, Delaware, OH 43015 740-657-3752 Hidden Valley Golf Course 580 W William St, Delaware, OH 43015 740-203-1470 Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club 3737 Village Club Dr, Powell, OH 43065 740-881-6500 Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club Turf Center 7629 Woodcutter Dr, Powell, OH 43065 740-881-3861 Little Bear Golf Club 1940 Little Bear Loop, Lewis Center, OH 43035 740-548-8532 Mill Creek Golf Club 7259 Penn Rd, Ostrander, OH 43061 740-666-7711 Northstar Golf Club 1150 Wilson Rd, Sunbury, OH 43074 740-524-4653 Oakhaven Golf Club 2871 U.S. Highway 23 N, Delaware, OH 43015 740-363-9900 Royal American Links 3300 Miller Paul Rd, Galena, OH 43021 740-965-1215 Royal American Links Golf Club 3098 Miller Paul Rd, Galena, OH 43021 740-965-3715 Safari Golf Club 4853 Powell Rd, Powell, OH 43065 614-645-3444 Safari Golf Club 4850 Powell Rd, Powell, OH 43065 614-645-3444 Scioto Reserve Country Club 7383 Scioto Pkwy, Powell, OH 43065 740-881-9082 Wedgewood Golf & Country Club 9600 Wedgewood Blvd, Powell, OH 43065 614-793-9600

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

