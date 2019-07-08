Area youth football camps quickly approaching

With the Fourth of July and the long weekend that comes with it officially in the rearview mirror, it’s just about time to go camping.

Football camping.

Delaware Hayes will host its Pacer Pride Football Camp for grades 3-8 July 23-24 — an event headed up by second-year coach Scott Wetzel.

“Our goal is to make (campers) better people and players,” he said. “They’ll learn the same techniques and fundamentals that are taught to the high school players.

“Pride, discipline, attitude and team are the cornerstones of the Delaware football program and are qualities we will emphasize every day.”

The camp will run from 6-8 p.m. both days at the high school. Cost is $40 for pre-registration and $50 for walk-ups.

Campers are asked to come in appropriate gear (t-shirt, shorts, cleats, etc.) and bring water. The days will start with stretching and agility training before getting into things like offensive and defensive techniques and 7-on-7 drills.

If interested, check out the Hayes athletic website (https://www.dcs.k12.oh.us/hayes) for more information and a link to the registration form.

The 19th annual Big Walnut Eagle Pride Football Camp will also be going on that week, lasting from July 21-24 for campers entering grades 3-8. Like Hayes’, the event will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the BWHS practice fields.

Registration is $50 and walk-ups are welcome.

Olentangy, Olentangy Liberty and Buckeye Valley will be holding their camps later this month as well.

The Braves and Patriots will hold theirs (for campers entering grades 1-6) July 22-24 from 8:30-11 a.m. at their respective stadiums. Cost is $85 per player at Olentangy and $70 at Liberty.

The Barons’ camp will run from July 22-24 as well.

See the schools’ respective athletic websites for more information and to register.

