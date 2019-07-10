Godfrey, Rath make cut at Ohio Amateur Championship

The rounds were slightly different, but the end result turned out to be the same as Grant Godfrey and Trey Rath are still swingin’ through two rounds of the 113th Ohio Amateur Championship at Moraine Country Club in Kettering, Ohio.

Both made the cut as their two-round totals (five-over-par 147) have them tied for 28th as the field shrank from 144 golfers to just 60.

Godfrey, a former Delaware Hayes standout, shot a 74 in Tuesday’s opening round before carding a 73 Wednesday afternoon. His caddy — and father — said two birdies and some calm and cool play in the heat of the day helped him survive the cut.

“The course played long and fast pin placements were brutal today,” John Godfrey said. “I’m very proud of how Grant stayed focused in 92-degree heat while the old man on the bag looked half dead.

“We’ve worked well as a team these last two days,” he added. “I carry the bag, hand him his clubs and keep my mouth shut.”

Both of Godfrey’s birdies came on the front nine. He also had six pars and a bogey before adding a 38 on the back nine.

Rath, an Olentangy Liberty graduate, was on fire at the start of the tournament. He had three birdies in the first six holes he played in Tuesday’s opening round, ultimately finishing with a 72.

He wasn’t as consistent in Wednesday’s second round, finishing with a 75, but made big shots when he needed to. After bogeying the fifth and six holes, Rath eagled the seventh to get back to even par. He birdied the ninth to highlight his effort on the front nine before shooting a 40 on the back nine to smooth out the round.

Both players will be back at it for today’s third round. Godfrey is slated to tee off at 8:40 a.m. with Rath set to get underway at 8:50. Another cut will follow today’s third round, with the top 30 golfers advancing to Friday’s finale.

Whitehouse’s Luke Campbell leads the field with a five-under-par 137. Cleveland’s Andrew Bailey currently sits second with a two-round 139 while Xenia’s Tyler Goecke is third with a 140.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/07/web1_delgazette-1.jpg