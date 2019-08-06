Orange takes early lead in OCC race

Jon Green, Mitch Purdue and Corbin Bentley all finished in the top five to lead the Olentangy Orange boys golf team to a win in the first OCC-Buckeye match of the season Tuesday afternoon at Turnberry.

Green carded a 72 to finish at the top, tied with Olentangy Liberty’s Grant Smeltzer for the low round of the day. Purdue tied for third with a 75 while Bentley finished with a 76 to smooth out the list of the top five individual scorers.

Luke Johnson was also solid for the Pioneers, firing a 78.

Combined, Orange shot a 301 — a mark good enough to clip runner-up Liberty by three strokes.

Liberty, boosted by the strong showing from Smeltzer, finished with a 304. Other Patriot scorers included Andrew Blosser (77), Hunter Corbin (77) and Ben Armbruster (78).

Olentangy finished fourth, tying Westerville Central with a 327. The Warhawks’ fifth-man score gave them the edge over the Braves for third place.

Tyler Phillips led Olentangy with a 76 — the sixth-best round among individuals — while Bennett Zeitner (79), Ben Wilch (86), Braeden Gulley (86) and Taylor Lansdale (98) also contributed.

Westerville North and Westerville South were also in action, finishing fifth and sixth with respective team totals of 389 and 425.

OCC Cardinal

Olentangy Berlin’s Bryce Reed cruised to medalist honors during Tuesday’s league opener at Apple Valley, firing a 65 thanks in part to eight birdies.

Dublin Jerome’s Tyler Groomes finished second among individuals while Delaware Hayes’ Luke Gazarek was third with a 75.

Jerome staked claim to the early lead in the league standings, finishing with a team total of 301. Berlin was second with a 308 while Hayes smoothed out the top three with a combined 315.

Leila Raines backed Reed with an 80 for the Bears while Brady Casto and Layne Comyns rounded out the team’s top four with respective rounds of 81 and 82.

The Pacers, meanwhile, coupled scores from Mark Sulek (76), Brady Gazarek (80) and Colin Bibler (84) with Luke Gazarek’s top-three effort.

GIRLS GOLF

Gracie Baun fired an 82 and Taya Buxton added an 86 to lead the Olentangy Liberty girls golf team to a seventh-place finish at Tuesday’s 17-team Lady Lion Invitational at Jefferson Country Club.

Sophie Dudon and Juliana Renda also contributed to the Patriots’ 357 team score, carding respective rounds of 92 and 97.

Delaware Hayes was in action as well, getting a team-low 79 from Hayley Dye. The Pacers, who also got a 97 from Faith Eden, a 106 from Gabrielle Weckerly and a 108 from Kenzie Collet, finished with a combined 367.

Natalie Au competed for Olentangy Orange, shooting an 87.

Also: CSG 353, Bexley 362, Buckeye Valley 399, Worthington Christian 400, Columbus Academy 411 at MLS-Ohio preseason Tournament

Berlin’s Reed cards OCC-low 65 with 8 birdies