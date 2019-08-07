Pacers win Nesselroad Invitational

Brady and Luke Gazarek led the Delaware Hayes boys golf team to a win in its host tournament — the Mike Nesselroad Invitational presented by Fidelity Federal Savings and Loan— Wednesday at Oakhaven Golf Course.

Brady led all scorers with a 70 while Luke tied for third among individuals with a 76. Mark Sulek and Ben Madden also contributed to the Pacers’ combined 305, firing respective rounds of 79 and 80. Sulek tied for ninth overall while Madden closed tied for 12th.

“The 305 is easily the best score we’ve had in the seven years I’ve been here,” Hayes coach Andy Graham said. “The kids really hit some greens today … they had great approach shots.

“These scores are no accident, either. The guys have been working hard this summer. When they aren’t in the weight room, they’re out on the course hitting balls at Oakhaven. They care … and they want to get better.”

Buckeye Valley, boosted by Mitchell Lucas’ 76, nabbed runner-up honors with a 319 while Watkins Memorial smoothed out the top three with a 320.

Other Baron scorers included Jevin Beard (78), Reese Cramer (81) and Jack Huston (84).

Hayes’ “B” team was also in action, finishing ninth with a combined 359. Sam Bonofiglio led the charge with an 84.

Delaware Christian 200, Grove City Christian 207

Nathan Stewart shot a team-best 43 and Mitchell Smith carded a 49 to lead the Eagles to a win over visiting Grove City Christian Wednesday at Mill Creek.

Sam Rindfuss and Jayden Crane also chipped in. Rindfuss finished with a nine-hole total of 54 while Crane, a first-time scorer for DCS, finished with a personal-best 54 of his own.

“Sam and Jayden really had fantastic rounds to help us out today,” Delaware Christian coach Jonathan Smith said. “We were missing a couple of our regular players and needed them to perform well. We are seeing some really good things from both of them so far this season.”

DCS returns to action Monday against visiting North Union.

Marysville Invitational

Olentangy Orange took top honors with a 298 and Olentangy Berlin finished second with a 302 during Wednesday’s Marysville Invitational at Darby Creek.

Jon Green and Corbin Bentley led the Pioneers with 73s.

The Bears were led by Bryce Reed’s three-under 69.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/08/web1_GAZETTE-SMALL-1.jpg