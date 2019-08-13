Braves win 1st annual Clash at the Creek

Bennett Zeitner and Tyler Phillips fired 74s to lead the Olentangy boys golf team to a season-low 317 and a win in the first annual Clash at the Creek Tuesday at Blues Creek Golf Club.

Braeden Gulley complemented the Braves’ top two with an 83 while Ben Wilch carded an 86.

“They did a good job of having a game plan to attack the course and stayed with it,” Olentangy coach Joel Glassburn said. “They had pretty good course management and kept the ball in play.

“We still need to work on putting, but with a little time off to practice we should be able to get that buttoned up to cut a few more shots off.”

Dublin Coffman Invitational

Grant Smeltzer topped all individuals with a 66 while Andrew Blosser finished third overall with a 70 to power Olentangy Liberty to a first-place finish at Tuesday’s Dublin Coffman Invitational at the Golf Club of Dublin.

Jack O’Donnell finished with a 72 (tied for seventh overall) and Hunter Corbin had a 77 (tied for 21st) to smooth out the Patriots’ scoring summary.

Liberty took top honors with a combined 285 while Upper Arlington and Dublin Jerome finished second and third with respective team totals of 294 and 295.

Licking Valley Invitational

Nathan Stewart collected four birdies on the way to a one-under-par 71 at Tuesday’s Licking Valley Invitational at The Virtues Golf Club.

Stewart earned medalist honors for his effort while the Eagles finished seventh among the 14 teams in action.

Mitchell Smith (99), Dayne Johnson (109) and Luke Hrynkow (133) also contributed to DCS’ cumulative scorecard.

GIRLS GOLF

Lauren Sommerfeld nabbed medalist honors with a 40 to lead the Olentangy girls golf team to a 181-200 win over Marysville Tuesday afternoon.

GIRLS TENNIS

Westerville Central 4, Big Walnut 1

