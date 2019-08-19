DCS sweeps away competition at Centerburg

The Delaware Christian volleyball team started the 2019 season off in style, sweeping away the competition at this weekend’s Centerburg quad.

The Eagles beat Columbus Academy 25-20, 25-18, cruised past Harvest Prep 25-5, 25-5 and took care of the hosts 25-12, 25-21.

“We started the season off well,” DCS coach Jackie Boggs said. “We were consistent all day with only eight serve-receive errors. We served well with 30 aces and we saw offense from a bunch of different hitters.

“Our setters ran an efficient offense and we were decent in and out of system balls.”

Lyssi Snouffer led the charge with 35 kills, 41 digs and four aces. Other standouts included Sloane Dellipoala (13 kills, four blocks), Abby Blackburn (10 aces, nine kills and 18 digs), Allison Grover (nine kills, four blocks), Grace Williams (28 assists, 19 digs, four aces), Erin Bauslaugh (21 assists, nine aces) and Emma Rindfuss (32 digs).

Delaware Hayes 3, Buckeye Valley 2

Anna Johnson, Mia Thompson and Rebecca Rocassin had four aces apiece and Lilly Lagando added a team-high six kills to lead the Pacers to a three-set win over the visiting Barons Saturday in Delaware.

Hayes won the first set 25-6 before sealing the deal with wins of 25-17 and 25-8 in the second and third, respectively.

The Pacers also played Highland, falling 16-25, 12-25, 8-25.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lily Tope and Olivia Wallace finished second and Grace Martin and Meredith Keller closed third in their flight to lead Delaware Hayes at Saturday’s Reynoldsburg Doubles Tournament.

Tope and Wallace won each of their first two matches — 8-0 over DeSales and 8-3 over Thomas Worthington — before falling to a Watkins Memorial duo by an 8-1 margin in the final.

Martin and Keller, meanwhile, beat a team from Granville 8-1. They lost to a team from Watkins in the second round, but outlasted a Thomas Worthington duo 8-7 to nab their top-three showing.

The Pacers finished third as a team with 18 points. Watkins Memorial won with 30 and Gahanna Lincoln closed second with 24.

BOYS GOLF

Olentangy Berlin took top honors with a 298, Delaware Hayes finished second with a 304 and Big Walnut closed fourth with a 305 at Saturday’s 47th annual Kent Miller Invitational at Hiawatha.

Bryce Reed led the Bears with a 71. Other Berlin scorers included Ethan Hegg (74), Leila Raines (76) and Brady Casto (77).

The Pacers’ top player was Brady Gazarek, who carded a 74. Luke Gazarek was right behind him with a 75 while Mark Sulek and Ben Madden finished with respective scores of 76 and 79.

Big Walnut’s Kyle Williams nabbed medalist honors with a 70 while Tyler Garner had a 76, Reno Overbaugh closed with a 79 and Kolin McKee had an 80.

Olentangy was also in action, finishing seventh with a combined 315. Bennett Zeitner led the charge with a 75 while Tyler Phillips finished with a 76, Braeden Gulley had an 81 and Ben Wilch fired an 83.

