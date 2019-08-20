Fast start sends Patriots past Golden Bears

Blake Collins scored his first of two goals just two minutes into the action, giving the Olentangy Liberty boys soccer team a 1-0 lead it parlayed into a 6-2 non-league decision over visiting Upper Arlington Tuesday night in Powell.

Ludwig Conrad made it 2-0 later in the half and Liam Garcia scored a tap-in goal to make it 3-0 14 minutes in.

The Patriots rolled from there, pouring in three more goals in the second half to account for the final margin.

Also: Worthington Kilbourne 4, Olentangy 0; Olentangy Berlin 3, Grandview Heights 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Camryn Earl, Sophia Leonetti and Maia Kaufman scored first-half goals to give Olentangy Orange an early lead on the way to a 3-2 win over host Hilliard Davidson Tuesday night.

Kaufman and Earl also had assists in the win while goalkeeper Amanda Poorbaugh anchored the Pioneer defense with six saves.

Buckeye Valley 6, Liberty Union 0

Sela Whitney broke the scoring seal just six minutes into the game and the Barons cruised from there, adding another five goals on the way to a lopsided win over the visiting Lions Tuesday in Delaware.

Whitney scored a pair of goals. Evy Wirth, Avery Meier, Chloe Gibson and Sophie Merriman added the others while Felicity Lisenbee had six saves in the Barson’ goal.

Upper Arlington 2, Olentangy Liberty 1

Emma Lindsey found the back of the net off a feed from Quinn Casey to make it a 2-1 game early in the second half, but that’s as close as the Patriots would get as the Golden Bears held on for a non-league win Tuesday in Upper Arlington.

UA led 1-0 at the break and scored what proved to be the game-winning goal in the opening minutes of the second half.

Liberty’s Audrey Petrucci hit the post in the final minute, missing the equalizer by inches.

Also: Marysville 1, Olentangy 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Olentangy Berlin picked up a pair of wins on the singles courts and split the doubles action to secure a 3-2 league win over host Hilliard Bradley Tuesday afternoon.

Ella Franz (6-3, 6-3 at first singles) and Vidya Puttagunta (6-0, 6-0 at third singles) picked up the singles wins while Maddie Reger and Sydney Webb won 6-0, 6-0 at second doubles.

Also: Marysville 3, Big Walnut 2

VOLLEYBALL

Raegan Rosi had 15 kills, Sydney Novy collected 16 digs and Logan Flaugh chipped in a team-high 12 assists to lead Olentangy Liberty to a three-set win over Marysville Tuesday night.

The Patriots won the first two sets by identical 25-8 margins before taking the third 25-13 to smooth out the scoring summary.

Also: London def. Buckeye Valley 25-17, 25-13, 25-22; Hilliard Darby def. Delaware Hayes 19-25, 25-15, 25-22, 18-25, 15-10

