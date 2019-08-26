BV girls, Liberty boys win Baron Blast

Buckeye Valley’s Chloe Dawson and Olentangy Liberty’s Jack Humenay nabbed top individual honors at Saturday’s Baron Blast in Delaware, lifting their respective teams to first-place finishes in the process.

On the girls’ side, Dawson cruised to the win with an effort of 19:31.95. Jonathan Alder’s Morgan Hicks finished second in 20:18.06 while BV’s Bailey Kreft smoothed out the top three in 20:35.38.

The Barons, who also got top-10 showings from Ashley Beatty, Jia Radloff and Madelyn Zindars, closed with 31 points. Beatty finished eighth overall (21:38.39), Radloff was ninth (21:39.60) and Zindars crossed the finish line 10th (22:02.81).

Delaware Hayes was in action as well, closing fifth among the nine teams there. Top Pacer contributors included Molly Wells (17th in 22:52.98) and Lauren English (29th in 23:50.20).

Humenay, meanwhile, took top honors on the boys’ side with a time of 16:48.63. A handful of his teammates weren’t far behind, either, as Caleb and Judd Ogle, R.J. LaRosa and Jacob Feldmaier finished fourth through seventh with just 20 seconds separating their times. Caleb Ogle had the best time among the four, finishing fourth in 17:21.04.

Brian Frisch was Hayes’ top performer, finishing ninth among individuals with a time of 18:00.55. Griffin Haney led BV, closing 17th in 18:27.78.

Other Pacer standouts included Padraig Mumper, who finished 29th in 18:56.56; and Juan Tello, who closed 37th in 19:17.38. The Barons also got steady showings from Bryce Dawson (34th in 19:10.52), Kyle Gray (38th in 19:18.77) and Dylan Herbert (39th in 19:19.42).

Liberty won with 23 points, Jonathan Alder nabbed runner-up honors with 47 and Buckeye Valley rounded out the top three with 125. Hayes finished fourth with 133.

Hartford Invitational

Colbi Borland finished third overall, breaking the school record with a mark of 18:46.2 to lead the Big Walnut girls cross country team at Saturday’s Hartford Invitational.

The Eagles, who also got solid showings from Alina Pecci (21st in 20:39.7), Madi Yano (26th in 20:52.3) and Grace Grunewald (31st in 21:04), finished sixth among the 17 teams in action with 161 points.

On the boys’ side, Big Walnut finished 10th with 259 points. Scorers included Jacob Krous (17:27), Jordan Monebrake (17:29), Christopher Lee (17:38), Grady Hemingway (18:36) and Ryan Cummins (18:58).

Pickerington Classic

The Olentangy Berlin girls finished second and Olentangy Liberty closed third in the Panther Division at Saturday’s Pickerington Classic.

The Patriots’ Linnea Kunesh finished in the top 10, closing eighth in 19:51.7, while Katie Balthaser led the Bears with a 14th-place performance of 20:13.

Berlin’s boys, meanwhile, finished eighth. The Bears’ top scorer was Corey Rinehart, who finished 15th in 16:52.4.

BOYS SOCCER

Ben Daily scored in the second minute and Buckeye Valley never looked back, adding a pair of insurance goals on the way to a 3-0 non-league win over River Valley Monday night.

Felipe Scharff and Eli Aquino found the back of the net in the second half to smooth out the scoring summary.

“I think everyone’s decision making was sound tonight,” BV coach Eric Staley said. “We couldn’t always execute well because of the sloppy pitch.

“River Valley kept coming at us. In fact, most of their chances came in the last 10 minutes … Jack (Scheeler) had everything measured, though.”

Scheeler finished with six saves in the win, which bumped BV’s record to 2-2-0. Next up, the Barons take on host Wellington Wednesday in their first Mid-State League match.

