Pacers roll past Cardinals in 3

The Delaware Hayes girls volleyball team picked up a solid league win on the road Tuesday, dropping host Thomas Worthington in three sets.

The Pacers won the first 25-19 before sealing the deal with respective wins of 25-15 and 25-19 in the second and third.

Natalie Davis and Rebecca Rocassin led the attack, finishing with 10 kills apiece. Rocassin also added three aces, 10 assists and three digs. Other standouts included Anna Johnson, who collected a team-high four aces and 13 assists; and Mia Thompson, who finished with a team-best 12 digs.

Delaware Christian 3, Madison Christian 0

Lyssi Snouffer had a big night, finishing with game-highs in digs (17), kills (12) and aces (seven) as the Eagles rolled to a win over visiting Madison Christian in their first league match of the season.

DCS took the first set 25-10 before closing things out with wins of 25-6 and 25-17 in the second and third, respectively.

Erin Bauslaugh backed Snouffer with a team-best 33 assists to go with five aces. Sloane Dellipoala, Allison Grover and Abbi Maurer were also solid, finishing with three blocks apiece.

Olentangy Liberty 3, Hilliard Davidson 0

Claranne Fechter collected 10 kills, Logan Flaugh led with 24 assists and Sydney Novy finished with 15 digs to lead the Patriots to a 25-15, 25-9, 25-10 win over the Wildcats Tuesday evening.

Also: Dublin Jerome def. Olentangy Berlin 25-23, 25-17, 25-20; Olentangy Orange def. Dublin Coffman 25-14, 25-19, 25-18

GIRLS SOCCER

Marissa Lovett scored a pair of goals and Abby Weller corralled 12 saves in goal as the Delaware Hayes girls soccer team picked up a convincing 4-1 win over host Hilliard Darby Tuesday night.

Maddy Green and Sara Dudley also scored in the win.

Olentangy Liberty 1, Hilliard Davidson 0

Sydney Rohl found the back of the net two minutes after checking into the game, scoring the only goal either team would manage as Olentangy Liberty edged host Hilliard Davidson 1-0 Tuesday’s night.

Also: Dublin Coffman 2, Olentangy Orange 0

BOYS SOCCER

The Olentangy Liberty boys soccer team continued its solid start to the season, knocking off visiting Hilliard Davidson 4-1 Tuesday in Powell.

Tyler Harris broke the scoring seal, turning a Luke Sensky corner kick into a 1-0 lead in the game’s opening minutes.

Jaggar Brooker made it 2-0 with 20 minutes left in the half and Sensky scored early in the second to add to Liberty’s advantage.

The Wildcats got a goal back with 23 minutes to go, but Harris poured in his second of the night shortly after to all but seal the deal.

Olentangy 3, Big Walnut 1

Drew Clement, Bennett Pinkerton and Colin McComb scored as the Braves pulled away from the visiting Golden Eagles Tuesday in Lewis Center.

Chris Geddis scored Big Walnut’s lone goal.

Grant Robinson had five saves in the win while Ryan Kline stopped eight shots for the Eagles.

Also: Dublin Scioto 3, Olentangy Berlin 0; Hilliard Darby 2, Delaware Hayes 0; Olentangy Orange 1, Dublin Coffman 0

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/08/web1_delgazette-9.jpg