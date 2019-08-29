Pacers sweep away Wolves in OCC action

The Delaware Hayes girls tennis team picked up a convincing league win Thursday, taking care of business on all five courts against host Worthington Kilbourne.

Evelyn Mignanou, Alana Kay and Lily Tope earned wins on the singles courts. Mignanou won 6-3, 6-1 at first singles, Kay notched a 6-4, 6-4 decision at second singles and Tope won 6-3, 6-4 at third singles.

In doubles action, the Pacers’ Grace Martin and Meredith Keller earned a hard-fought 7-5, 7-6 win at first doubles while Sydney Wolf and Abbey Eyerman won 6-1, 7-5 at second doubles.

Big Walnut 3, Newark 2

The Golden Eagles won on both doubles courts and got another win at first singles to outlast the host Wildcats in OCC action Thursday in Newark.

Big Walnut winners included Kina Ehlers (6-2, 6-0 at first singles), Avery Wagner and Clara Matos (6-2, 7-5 at first doubles) and the duo of Lindsey Stevens and Karen Ambrose (6-2, 6-0 at second doubles).

Also: Columbus School for Girls 4, Buckeye Valley 1; Olentangy Berlin 4, Hilliard Darby 1

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Sarah Rausch and Raegan Rosi collected nine kills apiece as the Olentangy Liberty girls volleyball team cruised to a 25-12, 25-20, 25-6 win over host Newark Thursday night.

Logan Flaugh ran the offense with a team-best 19 assists, Claranne Fechter finished with 33 digs and Julia Gomez had three aces in the win.

Hilliard Bradley 3, Delaware Hayes 0

The Pacers kept things close in all three sets, but couldn’t close them out as the visiting Jaguars held on for a 25-22, 25-21, 25-23 win Thursday night in Delaware.

Hadlee Bruns led Hayes with eight kills to go with four digs. Rebecca Rocassin also had a nice night, collecting seven kills and a team-best 12 assists.

Also: Olentangy def. Hilliard Davidson 25-14, 20-25, 25-9, 25-17; Buckeye Valley def. Columbus School for Girls 25-14, 25-10, 15-25, 25-14

GIRLS GOLF

Kirsten Fridley nabbed medalist honors with a 46 to lead the Buckeye Valley girls golf team to a 206-240 win over visiting Ontario Thursday at Oakhaven.

Other BV scorers included Mackenzie Furches and Emily Longworth, who had 48s; and Becca Herriott, who carded a 59.

BOYS SOCCER

Ethan Cochran assisted on a pair of Will Harrington goals as the Olentangy Berlin boys soccer team pulled away for a 4-1 non-league win over host Granville Thursday night.

Harrington, who had a hat trick, also scored off a feed from Dominic Antronica while Ryan Miller scored an unassisted tally in the win.

Connor Sexton anchored the Bears’ defense with four saves in the Berlin goal.

GIRLS SOCCER

Cameryn Susey, Claire Walker and Lindsey Whitmore found the back of the net as the Olentangy Berlin girls soccer team picked up a non-league win over host Bishop Hartley Thursday night.

Sarah Cain was also solid in the win, finishing with a pair of assists.

Also: Hilliard Bradley 0, Olentangy Orange 0; Westerville North 3, Delaware Hayes 1

FIELD HOCKEY

Bexley 3, Olentangy Berlin 0

Golden Eagles outlast Wildcats, 3-2