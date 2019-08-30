Big 3rd lifts Patriots over Panthers in opener

Quarterback Corbin Parrish accounted for three total touchdowns and Aidan Kenley had another as the Olentangy Liberty football team opened the season with a solid 31-19 win over visiting Pickerington North Friday in Powell.

The Patriots (1-0) made their move in the third quarter, outscoring the Panthers (0-1) 21-6 to create some separation. Parrish threw touchdown passes of 11 and 50 yards to Kyle Wilson and Cam Barcus, respectively, and scrambled for a 36-yard score.

Kenley, who finished with 192 yards on the ground, scored his touchdown in the first quarter to stake Liberty to a 7-0 lead after one.

Parrish completed 14 of his 22 passes for 141 yards, the two touchdowns and an interception. Barcus was his top target, finishing with three grabs for 86 yards.

Olentangy Orange 16, Worthington Kilbourne 6

Spencer Hawkins hooked up with Sam Wyne for a pair of first-half touchdowns — the first from five yards out in the first quarter and the second an 85-yard strike early in the second— to lead the Pioneers to a season-opening win over the host Wolves Friday night.

Jack Behre connected on a 29-yard field goal to make it a 16-0 game before Kilbourne’s (0-1) Mitchell Tomasek hit Sam English for a seven-yard TD to smooth out the scoring summary early in the fourth quarter.

Hawkins completed 11 of his 23 passes for 187 yards and two TDs, Jake Vanchieri carried the ball 15 times for 135 yards and Wyne had 133 yards to go with his two scores.

Orange (1-0) finished with 411 yards of total offense.

Olentangy Berlin 51, Columbus Briggs 0

Year two started a lot like year one for the Bears, who hung 50-plus points on the Bruins to open the 2019 campaign Friday night in Delaware.

Berlin (1-0), which beat Briggs 53-22 in last fall’s opener, was even more dominant this time around. The Bears scored 30 points in the first quarter and 21 in the second to all but seal the deal by the break.

Quarterback Dylan Reyes and Jack Nebraska hooked up for a 52-yard TD connection on the first play from scrimmage and Berlin never looked back.

Johnny Spinner, Nick Tiberio and Benant Bukari each scored touchdowns on the ground while backup QB Jared Moeller found Quentin Applegate for a 33-yard score late in the second quarter.

Berlin also scored on special teams via a Justin Rader punt return and twice on defense — a safety and a scoop-and-score from Marcus Elliott after a Bruins (0-1) fumble.

Hilliard Darby 23, Olentangy 13

The Braves didn’t find their form on offense until it was too late, falling behind 16-0 before a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns tightened things up a bit in Friday’s season opener in Hilliard.

Trent Maddox connected with Daniel Kelly for a 17-yard scoring strike with 11:55 left, making it a 16-6 game, but that’s as close as Olentangy (0-1) would get.

After a Darby (1-0) score, Maddox found Jace Middleton for a 22-yard TD in the final minute to smooth out the scoring summary.

Connor Jones led the Panthers with 134 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns. Maddox, meanwhile, completed 18 of his 25 passes for 177 yards, two TDs and an interception to lead the Braves.

Johnstown-Monroe 21, Big Walnut 7

Golden Eagle quarterback Jagger Barnett had a couple fourth-down passes batted down in the end zone as the host Johnnies held on for a season-opening win Friday night in Johnstown.

BW’s lone score came early in the fourth, when Barnett found Lucas Ronk from 10 yards out. Landen Rutkowski’s point-after attempt made it a 21-7 game, but that’s as close as things got.

Barnett completed 12 of his 22 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown while Tyler Crotinger led the Eagles (0-1) on the ground with 63 yards on 14 carries.

Wes Myers was the difference for Johnstown-Monroe (1-0), finishing with 128 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns.

