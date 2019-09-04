Patriots win 1st league title in program history

Taya Buxton and Gracie Baun carded solid rounds in the 80s to lead the Olentangy Liberty girls golf team to its first league championship in program history Wednesday afternoon at Royal American.

The Patriots finished with a combined 359 at the fourth and final OCC match of the season, finishing a perfect 20-0 in league play.

Buxton and Baun fired respective rounds of 87 and 89. Juliana Renda (91) and Sophie Dudon (92) also contributed to the team’s cumulative scorecard.

“I’m happy and excited for the girls,” Liberty coach Shayla Glover said. “They all put a lot of hard work and effort into their games and the hard work paid off. This is a special group of girls. They’re friends on and off the course and it shows … I’m so proud of them.”

Westerville Central finished second in the final round, closing with a 379, while Olentangy smoothed out the top three with a 398. Other team scores included Westerville South’s 443, Westerville North’s 471 and Olentangy Orange’s 526.

In other action at Mentel Memorial, Big Walnut finished its league slate off with a fifth-place showing of 401. It was the Golden Eagles’ best score of the season in OCC play.

“The team continues to improve and get more comfortable in matches,” BW coach Lloyd Huffer said. “With only two seniors and 13 first-year players, they continue to show not only promise, but a willingness to learn how to do the work and improve their games.

“Because of that, the future is bright for Big Walnut girls golf.”

Samantha Sellers led the Eagles with a 91 while Jenna Allen and Emma Doty chipped in respective rounds of 96 and 101.

Also: Fairbanks 187, Buckeye Valley 195

GIRLS TENNIS

The Delaware Hayes girls tennis team got a pair of singles wins and swept the doubles courts to notch a 4-1 non-league victory over visiting Bishop Hartley Wednesday afternoon.

Pacer winners included Alana Kay, who rallied past the Hawks’ Laurynn Caldwell 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 at second singles; Lily Tope, who handled Elyse Amorati 6-3, 6-1 at third singles; the duo of Grace Martin and Meredith Keller, who won 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 at first doubles; and Abbey Eyerman and Sydney Wolf, who won 6-3, 7-6 at second doubles.

Also: Hilliard Darby 4, Big Walnut 1; Olentangy Berlin 5, Columbus School for Girls 0

FIELD HOCKEY

New Albany 1, Olentangy 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Buckeye Valley 11, Whitehall-Yearling 0

